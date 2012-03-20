Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Basti Sugar Mills Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Backed CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Assigned by FD)@ @ The short term loans of Rs.5 crore (of which Rs.2.47 crore is outstanding as on December 31, 2011) are backed by a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs.5.43 crore maintained by the company with Indian Bank. The FD can be closed only once the loan against FD has been repaid or else the proceeds from the FD will go towards repayment of the loan, since the FD has been pledged as security for the loan with the bank. Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Comp-U-Learn Tech India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Coral Granito Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Dhansar Engineering Company (P) Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Reduced from Rs.39.0 crore Doaba Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE A4 Haridwar Iron & Ispat Rollings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Enhanced from Rs.50 crore Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund based CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Bk Fac -BG Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund based CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Bk Fac -LOC L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Assigned *Facility is extended to 16 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed CP CARE A3 1000 Revised from Programme* CARE A2+ *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 8 crore Orient Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Assigned Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics ST Bk Fac CARE A3 195 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 272.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 13.35 Cr Precision Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Precision Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Assigned S. S. Alloys & Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sahdevjewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 364 Assigned Sahdevjewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Assigned (proposed) Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac (PBG)* CARE A1+(SO) 2420 Reaffirmed * Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) - Subject to a 100% cash collateral Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac (FBG) @ CARE A2(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.605.00 cr; @Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Sistema JSFC and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects Private Ltd in the ratio of 74:26 Utkarsh Tubes & Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 656 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bonds Issue CARE AA 269 Reaffirmed Series-2005 Basti Sugar Mills Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Based) Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1550 Assigned Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.10.7 Cr C.A.V. Cotton Mills Ltd Bk Fac C/PR4 Suspended Comp-U-Learn Tech India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Coral Granito Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 465.6 Assigned Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.7 Assigned Corrtech Trenchless Pvt Ltd Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 696 Assigned (SO)/ A4 (SO) *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Corrtech International Private Limited (rated CARE BB+/CARE A4) and Trenchless Engineering Services Private Limited. DB Power (Mp) Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB 29560 Assigned DB Power (Mp) Ltd. LT Non-fund Based CARE BBB 3400 Assigned Bk Fac Deepak Fertilisers And NCD CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dhansar Engineering Company (P) Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2134 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs.184.4 crore Dhansar Engineering Company (P) Ltd.Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Doaba Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE C Durgesh Block & China Glass Works Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Eco Cane Sugar Energy Ltd Bk Fac A(SO) Suspended Garden Palace Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Bk facility (TL) -- Suspended Ltd Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 9.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs.1.95 Cr Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Haridwar Iron & Ispat Rollings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Hem Bhattad LT Bk Fac CARE D 1465.7 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A- (Is) Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 Suspended Kalthia Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 96.4 Reaffirmed Construction Ltd Kalthia Engineering And Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 260 Reaffirmed Construction Ltd Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 320.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 26.80 Cr Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based Bk CARE BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac -CC Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ M/S Bhavani Gems LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn M/S Bhavani Gems LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB/A2 4600 Reaffirmed Based) Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt. Secured Guaranteed CARE PP-MLD 577 Reaffirmed Ltd Redeemable AAA (SO) Non-Convertible Equity Linked Debentures N.S.K. Builders Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 591.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.88.65 crore Orient Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Assigned P.P. Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.8 Assigned Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 357 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Reduced from Rs.39.42 Cr Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1285.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Enhanced from Rs 89.92 Cr Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31.6 Assigned Precision Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.6 Assigned Raghuvir Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.2 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Bk Fac BB+ Suspended Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244.1 Assigned Rare Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3207.5 Reaffirmed Rashleela Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Suspended S. S. Alloys & Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.6 Assigned Sahakar Global Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3 1190 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 52 Cr Sangeeth Textiles Ltd Bk Fac C/PR4 Suspended Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd Bk Fac BB Suspended Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Simandhar Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Simandhar Construction Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Assigned Sintex Infra Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 2500 Assigned Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd Bk Fac C/PR4 Suspended Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 235 Assigned Utkarsh Tubes & Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 896 Reaffirmed Vipul Modern Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk CARE BB-/ A4 100 Assigned Fac Vipul Modern Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE BB-/ A4 1 Assigned Voltamp Transformers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Assigned Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA-/ A1+ 3130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)