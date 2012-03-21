Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.J. Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 127.6 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from CARE A3 Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 65663 Reaffirmed Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 300 Withdrawn J.K. Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Assigned J.K. Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) - Withdrawn Kehems Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.5 Revised from CARE A3 Reduced from Rs 2.65 Cr Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 7.8% Unsecured CARE A(SO) 1892 Reaffirmed Power Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds (Series III) @ Reduced from Rs 589.80 Cr; @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) Bartronics India Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended C.J. Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 228.8 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2445 Revised from CARE BBB- Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4313.5 Reaffirmed Essel Propack Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 690 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 107252.6 Reaffirmed Indian Renewable Energy Development TBs CARE AAA(SO)* 4500 Assigned Agency Ltd *The rating is backed by a Letter of Comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GoI). J.K. Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Assigned J.K. Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) - Withdrawn Jag Heet Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.38.00 crore Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 185.5 Assigned Kehems Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BBB- Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60* Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the long-term rating assigned to rupee term loans of Rs.2.34 crore as they have been fully repaid Nova Medical Centers Ncr Region Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 240 Assigned Ltd @ backed by guarantee extended by Nova Medical Centers Pvt. Ltd. (NMPL) Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB+ 360 Assigned Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB+ 360 Assigned Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Non-fund Based Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Shri Jalaram Rice Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1226.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 103.44 Cr Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 275.9 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity Bonds- series I CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Tranche 1 West Bengal State Electricity Bonds- series I CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Tranche 2 West Bengal State Electricity Bonds- series II CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Tranche 1 West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Facility CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 1464 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Bonds - Series I Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series I Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Bonds- Series II Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series I Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series II West Bengal State Electricity Issuer rating CARE A(Is) - Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 