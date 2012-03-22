Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Hotels (North) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 337.5 Assigned Celebration Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Davangere Sugar Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 125.00 Cr G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 82.5 Assigned Gopaldas Visram & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Modern Tube Industries Ltd. IPO Grading CARE IPO 650 Assigned Grade 1 Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 525 Assigned Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 553.8 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1400 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs.161.28 crore Celebration Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 123.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 11.88 Cr Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Issuer Rating CARE BB- (Is) Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ (Is) Davangere Sugar Co Ltd LT Bk Fac/ CC CARE BBB- 682.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 62.73 Cr Disari India Savings & Credit Bk Fac -- Suspended Corporation Ltd G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2255.5 Reaffirmed Gopaldas Visram & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Hemarus Industries Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended IKF Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1750 Enhanced from Rs.100 crore IKF Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mamta Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned MEP Cotton Ltd FB Working-Capital CARE B 260 Assigned Fac (LT)^ ^Proposed working capital facilities MEP Cotton Ltd LT Rupee TL* CARE B+(SO) 400.9 Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Mittatex Exports Pvt. Ltd (MEPL), rated CARE B+ MEP Cotton Ltd FB Working-Capital CARE B+(SO) 590 Assigned Fac (LT)* * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Mittatex Exports Pvt. Ltd (MEPL), rated CARE B+ PMR Infrastructures P. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 492.6 Assigned Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15966.6 Reaffirmed Company Of Rajasthan Ltd Enhanced from Rs 1,089.05 Cr Sarala Women Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1633.1 Assigned Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1258.9 Reaffirmed Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE D 824.1 Revised from Sciences CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs.92.89 crore Sun Art Exporters Bk Fac -- Suspended Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2732.3 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)