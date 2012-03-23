Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1540 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.123 cr Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP -- Withdrawn Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 7150 Reaffirmed Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) L.R. Sharma & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Linkson Coal And Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Suspended Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned South West Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A1 The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 613 Reaffirmed Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.10 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.65 cr Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Arex Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bright Autoplast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2492.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs.329.29 cr Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Reaffirmed Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A1 3850 Reaffirmed/ Revised from CARE A1+ Elite Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 59.6 Assigned Era Landmarks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.1 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 598.8 Reaffirmed Icon Trading Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120.2 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4225 Revised from CARE A- Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A1 6700 Revised from CARE A- Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2388.5 Reaffirmed L.R. Sharma & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Linkson Coal And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Suspended Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA(SO) 34370 Reaffirmed @backed by letter of comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd (NLC) Pioneer Facor It Infradevelopers Bk Fac -- Suspended Pvt. Ltd Pradeep Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.3 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suiting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 290 Assigned The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7192 Revised from CARE BB The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 15 Revised from CARE BB /A4 Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 508.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.53.10 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)