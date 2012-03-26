Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7880 Revised from CARE A3 Enhanced from Rs.181 crore Bird Automotive Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.7 crore G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 425 Reaffirmed Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 154 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3.40 crore Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72 Reaffirmed Mahadevia Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Suncity Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Assigned Tt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1860 Reaffirmed Upper India Steel Manufacturing & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 355 Reaffirmed Engineering Company Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5940 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs.170 crore Bird Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 366.1 Reaffirmed Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B+ 80 Assigned Dua Motors Bk facility (CC) -- 50 Suspended Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 50 Reaffirmed Gogad Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8.97 crore Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 120 Reaffirmed Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73 Reaffirmed Mahadevia Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Assigned Medica Hospitals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 447.1 Assigned National Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed National Construction Company Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 300 Reaffirmed P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 294.6 Reaffirmed P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 350 Reaffirmed Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB-(SO) 450 Assigned ^ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Cube Construction Engineering Limited Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac^ CARE BBB-(SO) 263.2 Assigned /A3(SO) ^ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Cube Construction Engineering Limited Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB-(SO) 422.5 Assigned ^ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Cube Construction Engineering Limited Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac^ CARE BBB-(SO) 119.2 Assigned /A3(SO) ^ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Cube Construction Engineering Limited Suncity Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 221.6 Assigned Tt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2242.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.154.90 crore Upper India Steel Manufacturing & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Engineering Company Ltd Varaha Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1595.5 Assigned Varaha Infra Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 2204.5 Assigned Wardha Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7575 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.742.50 crore Wardha Power Company Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1930 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.145 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)