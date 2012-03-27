Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1230 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.111 crore Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Treasury Advantage Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Liquid Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Floating DHFL Holdings Pvt. Ltd ST NCDs -- 5180 Withdrawn Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Reaffirmed Yard Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac- Fund CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Based Enhanced from Rs.180 cr Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Fund based Enhanced from Rs.90 cr Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1450 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 50 Assigned Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed M/S N. N. Pugalia ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Modern Complete It Store Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Network Systems And Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A3 Enhanced from Rs.16.50 crore Parentech Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. (PDIL) Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 27.5 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. (PDIL) Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanghavi Jewel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 234.7 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE BBB- 6050 Reaffirmed Fac Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk CARE BBB- /A3 196.3 Reaffirmed Fac Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 400 Reaffirmed Amr Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 4155 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Enhanced from Rs.299.05 crore Amr Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 2758.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Enhanced from Rs.248.23 crore Amr Constructions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB- /A3 9750 Revised from Fund Based) CARE BBB+ Enhanced from Rs.883 crore Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270 Assigned Bhagwati Banquets & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1417.6 Revised from CARE BBB Enhanced from Rs.82.36 crore Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 461.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.27.90 crore Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 980 Reaffirmed Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600* Reaffirmed Yard * Sub limit of LC limits Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA 1100 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.131 cr Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Based Havells India Ltd Issuer rating CARE AA(Is) Assigned Hdb Financial Services Ltd Bk Loan Fac CARE AAA 42500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3000 crore Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1048.6 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 40 Reaffirmed JJ Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Kang Milk And Milk Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.4 Assigned Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 920 Reaffirmed /A3(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees extended by Chanrai Investment Corporation Limited (CICL) and Kewalram Singapore Limited (KSL) M/S N. N. Pugalia LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned M/S N. N. Pugalia Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 150 Assigned Modern Complete It Store Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 489.4 Reaffirmed Network Systems And Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 340.5 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs.45.60 crore Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ 339.2 Revised from CARE A Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd DDBs CARE A+ 54 Revised from CARE A Parentech Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+ (SO) 25 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. (PDIL) Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2881.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs 263.57 Cr Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 500 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Enhanced from Rs 45 Cr Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+ (SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. (PDIL) Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Capital CARE AAA Withdrawn Company Pvt. Ltd Protection mfs(SO) Oriented Fund Punjab Formulations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 242.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs 26.67 Cr Punjab Formulations Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 50 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Rajarajan & Sons Bk Fac -- Suspended Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 248.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Revocane Foods (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83 Assigned Sanghavi Jewel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 840 Revised from CARE BBB Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 142.6 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2480 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 210.17 Cr Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 437.3 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.4 Reaffirmed Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5250 Reaffirmed Transstroy Trichy-Karaikudi LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1870 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd Velankani Information Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 2511 Reaffirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac-Lease CARE BBB- 1950 Assigned Ltd rental Discounting(LRD) Vms Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 661.2 Reaffirmed West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A- (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd.[Series IB (AG, AH, AI/2009-10)] West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A- (SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd.[Series IB (AX, AY, AZ, AZ(Z)/2004-05), Series IB (AA, AB, AC/2005-06) and Series IB (AD, AE, AF/20 West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding bonds CARE A- (SO) 11067.4 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd.(Series OPQRST/2002-03 and Series XYZ/2003-04) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 