Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Upgraded from CARE A3+ Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1301 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 100.10 Cr Joys Steel Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3950 Upgraded from CARE A3 Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 78.4 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 33000 Assigned Sharma Cars Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 102.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenue Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.7 Assigned Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9190 Upgraded from CARE BBB+ Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 10650 Reaffirmed Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1305.7 Reaffirmed IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3452.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 340.47 Cr Joys Steel Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 13181 Reaffirmed Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.8* Reaffirmed Reduced Rs from 21.93 Cr; *the long term rating pertaining to the term loan stands withdrawn on account of full repayment Rating Rationale Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 22.1 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bot Ltd NCD^ CARE AAA (SO) 2719 Reaffirmed ^backed by structured payment mechanism for servicing of the NCDs NTPC Ltd Long-TL CARE AAA 567772.5 Assigned NTPC Ltd Various LT Bonds CARE AAA 91300 Assigned NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Programme for FY13 NTPC Ltd LT Bond Series CARE AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1335.2 Reaffirmed Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3841.6 Reaffirmed Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1827.9 Reaffirmed Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Bk Fac CARE A /A1 9500 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3351.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd LT NCD# CARE AAA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd LT NCD# CARE AAA (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed # backed by a structured payment mechanism created by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited (rated CARE AAA) for timely servicing of its debt obligations. Sharma Cars Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5213.3 Assigned Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2880 Reaffirmed Enhanced Rs from 271.6 Cr Skipper Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 3440 Reaffirmed Enhanced Rs from 304 Cr Valley Iron And Steel Company Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 53.3 Reaffirmed Walia Traders Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)