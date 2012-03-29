Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Retail Lighting Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21.6 Assigned Banco Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 38 Reaffirmed Gyscoal Alloys Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 570 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST debt (incl. CP) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed - without earmarking the Bk limit Marck Biosciences Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Mbd Printographics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 24.20cr) Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Rp Techvision (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots And Prints Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Ual Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 550 Revised from CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo Asia Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Retail Lighting Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 370 Reaffirmed A4+ Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 245 Assigned Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 160.8 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And NCD CARE AA 3000 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility@ CARE A- (SO) 1931 Assigned @backed by escrowing collection of Development Fund receipts at the Delhi International Airport Diganta Investment And Finance Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3524.3 Assigned Gyscoal Alloys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 457 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Indo Asia Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 298.5 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 765.6 Revised from CARE A+ Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / A1 140 Revised from + {CARE A+/CARE A1+} Marck Biosciences Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 819.7 Reaffirmed Mbd Printographics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 597.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 62.75cr) Rajvee Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380 Reaffirmed Rei Agro Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE A+ 5000 Assigned issue Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 320 Assigned Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 75 Assigned A4 Rp Techvision (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots And Prints Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 702.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Teleservices Ltd. PTC CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Withdrawn Ual Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 881.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.