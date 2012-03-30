Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Tools Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Bcl Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.8 Suspended Fortune Metaliks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Assigned Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Assigned Niton Valves Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Swd Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.8 Suspended Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 (SO) 170 Assigned based and non fund based limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1477.8 Reaffirmed Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4000 Revised From CARE BBB Bcl Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 408.7 Suspended Bengal Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 690 Reaffirmed Essar Power Salaya Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24750 Reaffirmed Fortune Metaliks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 645 Assigned Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.3 Assigned Niton Valves Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1767.7 Reaffirmed Sahayata Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B- 195 Assigned Sare Saamag Realty Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9 Assigned Swd Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77.5 Suspended Visa Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19640 Reaffirmed Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)