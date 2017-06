Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 30 & 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A3+ 5000 Revised from CARE A1 Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2520 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 228 Crore) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Assigned Chemtrols Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2005 Revised from CARE A2 Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Dhfl Holdings Pvt Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ 3350 Assigned * In principle rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Infiniti Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac A1 55 Reaffirmed Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Assigned Kanade Anand Udyog Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.2 Assigned Maithan International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Mercator Ltd ST NCD issue CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (including CP) Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreeji Overseas India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 540 Reaffirmed Shubh Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.18.00 Crore) Taurus Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of Taurus Mutual Fund Tcpl Packaging Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5.10 Crore) Tech Mahindra And Mahindra Satyam ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 3000 Revised from CARE A Abg Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18901.6 Revised from CARE A Abg Shipyard Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 86000 Revised from BBB+/CARE A3+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 5000 Withdrawn Aes Saurashtra Windfarms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Anaya Gems Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1485# Reaffirmed # Converted at USD1=INR 45 Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Assigned Ltd. Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB - Assigned B. Engineers & Builders Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Bkb Transport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1239 Reaffirmed Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4236.2 Assigned Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Assigned /CARE A2 Chemtrols Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 448.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 262.6 Reaffirmed Colorplus Fashion Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 220 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Damodar Valley Corporation LT bond issue CARE AA- 6400 Revised from CARE AA Ess Kay Auto Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 70000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / A1 800 Reaffirmed Ingwenya Mineral Tech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3.83 Crore) Ingwenya Mineral Tech Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.5.00 Crore) Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4600 Revised from CARE BBB Jht Power Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 31.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.67crore) Jht Power Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ Kanade Anand Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 396.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.39.80 Crore) Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 512.3 Assigned Lee Cooper (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Lee Cooper (India) Ltd. TL CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Lord Shiva Trust LT loan CARE BBB- 164.5 Reaffirmed Lucky Star Jewellery Exports LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd. Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1300 Assigned Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2350 Reaffirmed R.C.P. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 520 Reaffirmed Rashmi Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.1 Revised from CARE BB Scan Ispats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 481.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Chakra Papers P. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Shreeji Overseas India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 103.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.55 Crore) Shri Ram Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shrushti Contech Bk Fac - - Suspended Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-$ 20400 Initial $ The aforesaid rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of BSCPL Infrastructue Ltd Stl Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd NCD* CARE AA- 1350 Assigned *Backed by assignment of put option receivables from Krishak Bharati Co-operative Ltd. Tcpl Packaging Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1309.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.106.91 Crore) Tech Mahindra And Mahindra Satyam LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 9800 Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra And Mahindra Satyam NCD (NCD) CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed The Sandesh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Assigned The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1510 Reaffirmed Topworth Tollways (Satna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1243.2 Assigned Topworth Tollways (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1243.2 Assigned You Broadband & Cable India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)