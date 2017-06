Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Ship Breaking ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 602 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 70.20 Cr Euro Multivision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond International Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 79 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-fund Based)# Reduced from Rs 10 Cr; # backed by cross corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL; rated CARE A- (SO)/ A2+ (SO)) Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2+(SO) 62.5 Reaffirmed Fund Based)# Reduced from Rs 6.60 Cr; # backed by cross corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. (FDIPL; rated CARE A- (SO)/ A2+(SO)) Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Based) Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr Glory Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 264.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Enhanced from Rs.21.00 crore Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of fund based working capital Hanuman Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Kanani Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Manmohan Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Reaffirmed Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Msp Metallics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2510 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 195 Cr Naftogaz India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1700 Revised from CARE A4 Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 36540 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 252.50 Cr Pashupati Castings Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Rmc Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.3 Assigned Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed SKSML Direct Assignment Mar '12 - Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned III SKSML Direct Assignment Mar '12 - IVAssignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned SKSML Direct Assignment Mar '12 - V Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Assigned Stylo Graphics Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 697.5 Revised from CARE A4 Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Websol Energy Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1043 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Apple Rolling Mills Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Arti Ship Breaking LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Auromatrix Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Convention Hotels India (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB 1321 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 136.8 Cr DB Power Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB 53380 Reaffirmed DB Power Ltd LT Non-fund Based CARE BBB 3500 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Dwarka Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Dwarka Gems Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Emmtex Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Emmtex Synthetics Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 5 Reaffirmed Euro Multivision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1022.5 Reaffirmed Fact Software (Pvt.) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 591.6 Revised from CARE D Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond International Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB)# CARE A-(SO) 3651 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs 372 Cr; # backed by cross corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL; rated CARE A- (SO)/ A2+ (SO)) Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A-(SO) 12600 Reaffirmed Based)# Enhanced from Rs 932.80 Cr; # backed by cross corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. (FDIPL; rated CARE A- (SO)/ A2+ (SO)) Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Glory Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 858.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs.88.55 crore Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10502.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (outstanding) CARE AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (outstanding) CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Revised from CARE A/A2+ Hanuman Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned HD Microns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.4 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 60000 Assigned International Power Corporation Ltd FB - TL CARE BBB+ 78.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 12 Cr International Power Corporation Ltd FB - CC CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Jaisu Dredging And Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 279.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 372.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE BB+/A4+ K.C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 305 Assigned Ltd. Kanade Aqua Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 171.8 Reaffirmed Kanani Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.5 Reaffirmed Kevin Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 610 Change in classification from ST to LT/ST L.B. Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 168.7 Reaffirmed M.V.R Infrastructure And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE C 2286.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S. Hem Raj Sohan Lal LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed M/S. Rajan Overseas Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed M/S. Rajan Overseas Inc Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Magma ITL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Magma ITL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 992 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 34.2 Cr Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 709 Assigned Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)# 1050 Revised from CARE A Enhanced from Rs 80 Cr; # Backed by Letter of Comfort from Magma Fincorp Ltd. Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO)* 225 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs 25 Cr; * Backed by Corporate Guarantee of Magma Fincorp Ltd. Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Facility CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co Ltd (Proposed) Manmohan Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.8 Reaffirmed Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 55 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed Based) Moneyline Credit Ltd TL CARE AA- (SO)* 333.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 50 crore;Reduced from Rs. 50 crore MSP Metallics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9384 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 645.1 Cr MSP Metallics Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 150 Reaffirmed Naftogaz India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BB Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46 Reaffirmed P&C Constructions Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 159.1 Reaffirmed Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed Pashupati Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 159.9 Reaffirmed Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Reaffirmed RMC Gems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14.2 Reaffirmed S. R. Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 138 Reaffirmed Saraya Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended SEFPL Direct Assignment - Feb '12-I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned SEFPL Direct Assignment - Mar '12-I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned SEFPL Direct Assignment - Mar '12-IIAssignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned SEFPL Direct Assignment - Mar '12-V Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sheel Gems Bk Fac -- Suspended Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88.8 Reaffirmed Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 211.1 Assigned Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD- XII CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Silverton Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 179.9 Reaffirmed Silverton Papers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 60.8 Reaffirmed Sksml Direct Assignment Mar '12 -II Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Sona Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4090.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 426.20 Cr Sona Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 1120 Reaffirmed Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 347.4 Assigned Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3 105 Assigned Stylo Graphics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 153.4 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 243 Revised from CARE B- Themis Medicare Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE D 33 Revised from CARE B- Timsy Traders Bk Fac -- Suspended Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 224.6 Reaffirmed U.N. Automobile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 404.2 Reaffirmed Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 79.6 Reaffirmed Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam LtdIssuer Rating CARE BB- (Is) Revised from CARE BB+ (Is) Vaishnavi Infrastructures LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 250 Notice of Withdrawal Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 164.8 Assigned Websol Energy Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1722 Revised from CARE BBB- Websol Energy Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 310 Revised from CARE BBB-/ A3 Wire & Wireless (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 8265.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 326.56 Cr Wood Star (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)