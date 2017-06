Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A3 11.7 Reaffirmed Based) Reduced from Rs.7 crore Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 863 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading ST Fac from Fis CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading STD/CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1620 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 790 Reaffirmed Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11890 Reaffirmed Bhatia International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4930 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd CP -- Withdrawn D.P. Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. ST Non-fund Based CARE A3 500 Assigned Ltd. Bk Fac - BG Devanshi Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 4 Cr Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 40 Assigned Gestamp Automotive India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO)* 500 In-Principle Assigned Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 6.50 Cr International Gold Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Reduced from Rs.2.60 crore Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Metal Impacts Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Notice of Withdrawal Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ramdev Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rana Bar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 15 Cr Santoshi Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Shamli Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers & Exporters ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 67.5 Notice of Pvt. Ltd CL/FDBP* Withdrawal *Packing Credit Limit/Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+(SO) 59 Reaffirmed @backed by corporate guarantee extended by Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL) Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 500 Cr Adani Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 18750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1375 Cr Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 433.1 Reaffirmed Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Reduced from Rs.80.00 crore Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2122 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Reduced from Rs 245.2 Cr Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading LT Fac from CARE A+ 1299 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Financial Institutions (FIs) Reduced from Rs 146.2 Cr Baramati Agro Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB+ 1484.7 Reaffirmed Baramati Agro Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2747.5 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Reaffirmed Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Bhatia International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Bhuruka Gases Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Chiripal Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94 Reaffirmed Conergy Energy Systems (India) Pvt Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd D.P. Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Ltd. Devanshi Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Devi Metal Techmologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 644.5 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ TL CARE BBB- 22.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.60 Cr Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ CC CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.50 Cr Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE B+ 20 Assigned Gestamp Automotive India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 950 In-Principle Assigned *unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee to be extended by Gestamp Automoción, S.L (Gestamp Automoción) for the repayment obligation of GAIPL Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 9 Cr Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 150 Reaffirmed IBFSL Direct Assignment-Feb '12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AA+(SO) Assigned IBFSL Direct Assignment-Mar '12 II Assignee Payouts CARE AA+(SO) Assigned IBFSL Direct Assignment-Mar '12 II Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Assigned Facility (SL) IBFSL Direct Assignment-March 12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AA+(SO) Assigned IBFSL Direct Assignment-March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AA+(SO) Assigned III IBFSL Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AA+(SO) Assigned IV International Gold Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 230 Reaffirmed Based) Reduced from Rs.25.00 crore Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 138.1 Reaffirmed Jammu & Kashmir State Power LT bond series III -- Withdrawn Development Corporation Ltd and series IIIA Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1500 Reaffirmed Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700.7 Reaffirmed Power Pvt. Ltd. Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 80 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned (proposed) Enhanced from Rs 1000 Cr Lodha Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5833.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 600 Cr Megha Marketing LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB 25 Notice of Withdrawal Metal Impacts Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Notice of Withdrawal Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Gayatri Projects Limited. Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Assigned @ backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Gayatri Projects Limited. Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 277 Reaffirmed Punjab Biomass Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445.5 Reaffirmed Credit Watch removed Ramdev Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54.6 Reaffirmed Ramdev Chemical Industries Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Rana Bar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.3 Reaffirmed Ratnabhumi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.5 Revised from CARE B Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed S P Kabbur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sahara School Holding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 714.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 602.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 22.57 Cr Santoshi Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.1 Reaffirmed Santoshi Polymers Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 1 Reaffirmed Shamli Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 340 Reaffirmed Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 48.7 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) @backed by corporate guarantee extended by Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL) Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80.4 Reaffirmed Vijayaa Steels Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 10.10 Cr Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 85.1 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs.16.29 crore Worlds Window Infrastructure And Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 245 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs.19.50 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 