Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhanwardeep Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 26000 Revised from CARE A2+ Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd CP/STD/NCD (carved CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed out of sanctioned working capital limits) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CARE A2+ 17000 Reaffirmed Backbone Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 900 Assigned Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd STD/CP/NCD CARE A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed (standalone) Bvg India Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A2+ 1000 Withdrawn (carved out of working capital limits) Finar Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Future Supply Chain Solution Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Globe Ecologistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Golden Seam Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Coal India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 12000 Reaffirmed Holy Faith International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Kail Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 2753 Assigned @Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited for timely servicing of the debt obligations. Kail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned M S Marketing Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Pacific Development Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 98.8 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 782.5 Reaffirmed Satec Envir Engineering (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 88.7 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Techno Electronics Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 1670 Assigned @Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited for timely servicing of the debt obligations. Techno Electronics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Toll Road Karnataka Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1330 Assigned Alps Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arss Infrastructure Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aufpl Direct Assignment Mar 12-I Assignee Payouts CARE A+ (SO) Assigned Aufpl Direct Assignment Mar 12-II Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Aufpl Direct Assignment Mar 12-II Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Facility (SL) Aufpl Direct Assignment Mar 12-III Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Aufpl Direct Assignment Mar 12-III Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Facility (SL) Backbone Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 199.5 Assigned Bhanwardeep Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.6 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 206000 Reaffirmed Brijbhoomi Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1622.7 Assigned Earth Minerals Company Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 136.4 Reaffirmed Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13600 Revised from CARE BBB Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB/A3 Fastway Transmissions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 297.5 Assigned Finar Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147.8 Reaffirmed Finar Chemicals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Future Supply Chain Solution Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1450.6 Reaffirmed Ganesh Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B- 70 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385 Reaffirmed Globe Ecologistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Reaffirmed Golden Seam Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Coal India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3242 Reaffirmed Gupta Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 4208.9 Reaffirmed Hlf Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Hlf Direct Assignment - March 12 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Facility (SL) Holy Faith International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ibhfl Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AA+ (SO) Assigned I Ibhfl Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AA+ (SO) Assigned Ii Ibhfl Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AA+ (SO) Assigned Iii Il&Fs Energy Development Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2140 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.130 Crore J. Kishore Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Kail Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 2750 Assigned @Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited for timely servicing of the debt obligations. Kail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4312.5 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 74966 Reaffirmed M S Marketing Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed M/S. Trend Setters LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4 Neelkamal Realtors And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE D 668.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Notandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pacific Development Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2330.5 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 491.3 Assigned Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.9 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Satec Envir Engineering (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 411.3 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Shri Jagannath Educational Health LT Bk Fac - CARE BB 48 Reaffirmed And Charitable Trust Sanctioned TL Shri Jagannath Educational Health LT Bk Fac - CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed And Charitable Trust Proposed TL Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Sunny Vista Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6167.9 Reaffirmed Techno Electronics Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 4067.1 Assigned @Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited for timely servicing of the debt obligations. Techno Electronics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)