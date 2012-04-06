Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Scientific Energy ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd. Bank Facilities Of Neoteric ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1310 Reaffirmed Infomatique Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Digjam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed Infinium Det-Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Reaffirmed Jayshri Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 143.5 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Reaffirmed M/S. Nisan Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11 Assigned Maharashtra State Power Generation ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 27500 Revised from Co Ltd. CARE A1 Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 888 cr) Pnc Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 16000 Reaffirmed Prakash Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495 Reaffirmed Royal Impex (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 173.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 156 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 119 Reaffirmed Topworth Urja & Metal Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2780 Reaffirmed Valecha Engineering Ltd. ST Bk CARE A1 4650 Reaffirmed Fac(non-fund based) Valecha Engineering Ltd. CP/STD (carved out) CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Zicom Electronic Security Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ankur Scientific Energy LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 47.8 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd. Bank Facilities Of Neoteric LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 535 Reaffirmed Infomatique Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.1 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Datamatics Financial Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 414.7 Reaffirmed Datamatics Financial Services Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 36 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 Davinder Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 145 Assigned A4 Davinder Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Dhfl Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 3218.4 Assigned Dhfl Direct Assignment - Mar 12 II Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 2667.1 Assigned Dhfl Direct Assignment - Mar 12 III Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 1100.4 Assigned Digjam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 540 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 28850 Assigned Grish Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Gvk Projects & Technical Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2850 Assigned Ltd Gvk Projects & Technical Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Assigned Ltd Hfsl Direct Assignment - March 12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 431.7 Assigned Infinium Det-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Pesticides Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Products Pvt Ltd INDIA COMMERCIAL CARE AA+(SO) - Assigned LOAN TRUST - SERIES I - 2010 Jm Financial Products Pvt Ltd INDIA COMMERCIAL CARE AA+(SO) - Assigned LOAN TRUST - SERIES II - 2010 Jm Financial Products Pvt Ltd INDIA COMMERCIAL CARE AA+(SO) - Assigned LOAN TRUST - SERIES III - 2010 Jm Financial Products Pvt Ltd INDIA COMMERCIAL CARE AA+(SO) - Assigned LOAN TRUST - SERIES IV - 2010 Jm Financial Products Pvt Ltd INDIA COMMERCIAL CARE AA+(SO) - Assigned LOAN TRUST - SERIES V - 2010 Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Revised From CARE BB- Kharkia Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 871.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE 6200 Revised BBB+/CARE A2 from CARE BBB/ CARE A3 L&T Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 91500.4 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.8,433.73 crore) Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 543 Assigned Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned /CARE A3+ M/S. Nisan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27.1 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115 Assigned Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 454.4 Assigned Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.5 Assigned /CARE A3+ Maharashtra State Power Generation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 17302.7 Revised from Co Ltd. CARE A- Mfl Direct Assignment - March 12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 1110.1 Assigned Mfl Direct Assignment - March 12 I Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Assigned Facility (SL) Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.122 cr) Pnc Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4500 Revised From CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.260 crores) Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(Is) - Assigned Prakash Oils Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 165 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Rajhans Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.8 Reaffirmed Si Group (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2056 Notice of A2 Withdrawal South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1639.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD Issues (NCD) CARE AA 11000 Revised from CARE AA- Topworth Urja & Metal Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5030 Reaffirmed Valecha Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A 700 Reaffirmed based) Zicom Electronic Security Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)