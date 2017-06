Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agog Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 620 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Carved out of existing working capital limits Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Betul Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Biotech Vision Care Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 71 Reaffirmed India Education Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 134 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 37 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5830.1 Revised from CARE A1 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP* CARE A2 3000 Revised from CARE A1 *Carved out of working capital limits Mittal Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 585 Suspended Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 15 Cr Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Nissan Copper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 512.5 Revised from CARE A4 Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3850 Reaffirmed S.B. Reshellers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 38.5 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Revised from CARE A3 Siddhi Vinayak Induction Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11450 Reaffirmed Uppal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 100 Assigned @The bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Uppal Housing Private Limited. Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Value Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3375 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agog Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40.6 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9082.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 684.25 Cr Aman Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Ambience Commercial Developers Pvt Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Ambience Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Ambience Towers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 865 Reaffirmed Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 600 Reaffirmed Baharampore Farakka Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 5611.7 Revised from (Bfhl) CARE BBB Betul Oil Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Betul Oil Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1200 Reaffirmed Biotech Vision Care Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 13.77 Cr Biotech Vision Care Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 74.5 Reaffirmed Classic Mall Development Company LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5124.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Fairdeal Textile Park Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Farakka Raiganj Highways Ltd (Frhl) LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 7167.9 Revised from CARE BBB Goel Ganga Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 260 Assigned India Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 849.9 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 296 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr International Conveyors Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 250 Reaffirmed J. P. Iscon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15814.1 Revised from CARE A Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 11980 Reaffirmed L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Subordinate Bk CARE BBB+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Fac Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1436 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 192.4 Cr Mittal Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 716.3 Suspended Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-Rupee CARE A 66760 Reaffirmed loans Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-BG CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd Long-TL- External CARE A 5240* Assigned Commercial Borrowing * In the form of JPY equivalent of USD 175 million Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 985.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 95.77 Cr Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Narola Gems Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.4 Revised from CARE BB Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 15 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Nissan Copper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1294.9 Revised from CARE BB Nissan Copper Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Orissa Manganese & Minerals Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 580 Assigned Orissa Manganese & Minerals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 7860 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 741 Cr P.P Charitable Trust Bk Fac -- Notice of Withdrawal Raiganj Dalkhola Highway Ltd (Rdhl) LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 3216.3 Revised from CARE BBB Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3+ 600 Assigned Pvt Ltd Royal Foodstuffs LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.5 Assigned Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1273.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 156.77 Cr Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 450 Reaffirmed S.B. Reshellers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 820.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs 96 Cr Siddhi Vinayak Induction Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.7 Reaffirmed Spanco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4850 Revised from CARE B Spanco Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 5885 Revised from CARE B /A4 Spanco Ltd NCD CARE D 920 Revised from CARE B Spanco Respondez Bpo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Revised from CARE B (SO) Sterling Sez And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9920 Reaffirmed STFCL Direct Assignment -March 12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned STFCL Direct Assignment -March 12 I Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 438 Assigned Facility (SL) STFCL Direct Assignment -March 12 I First Loss CARE BBB (SO) 146 Assigned Facility (FL) STFCL Direct Assignment -March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned II STFCL Direct Assignment - March 12 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 180 Assigned II Facility (SL) STFCL Direct Assignment - March 12 First Loss CARE BBB (SO) 60 Assigned II Facility (FL) STFCL Direct Assignment - March 12 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Assigned III STFCL Direct Assignment - March 12 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 100 Assigned III Facility (SL) STFCL Direct Assignment - March 12 First Loss CARE BBB (SO) 50 Assigned III Facility (FL) Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed Uppal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Assigned @The bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Uppal Housing Private Limited. Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 1405 Assigned Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 455.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Value Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4874 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)