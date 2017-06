Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 515 Reaffirmed Abhinav Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Ahw Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Chandigarh Distillers And Bottlers STD/CP* CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd * carved out of working capital limits Concast Bengal Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 781 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 55.1 Cr Concast Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 500 Cr Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Energy Leader Batteries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE A4 Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 40 Cr Hira Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed J K Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 46600 Reaffirmed K.P.R.Mill Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1328.2 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Kpc Medical College & Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed M/S. R. C. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Marvel Dyers & Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Board ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Oracle Granito Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Credit watch Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Pacific Academy Of Higher Education ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Reaffirmed And Research Society Pbm Polytex Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8 Cr Pc Jeweller Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Assigned Grade 3 Prabha Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92.5 Reaffirmed Prime Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 200 Assigned @backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee of Real Ispat & Power Ltd.(RIPL) Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 140 Reaffirmed Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd. Usher Agro Ltd FB Limits CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd Non-FBL CARE A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Vishal Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1520 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 26 Cr Zenith Birla (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Abhinav Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2125 Reaffirmed Ahw Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 797.5 Assigned Appu Hotels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1977 Revised from CARE BBB+ Appu Hotels Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 190 Revised from CARE BBB+/ A2+ Asset Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Bansidhar Cotfibre Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandigarh Distillers And Bottlers LT Bk Fac CARE A 742.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs 75 Cr Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1880 Assigned /A2+(SO) Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1000 Assigned /A2(SO) Concast Bengal Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2819 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 231.4 Cr Concast Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 300 Cr Concast Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12002.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1037.82 Cr Concast Steel And Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 200 Cr Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 262.6 Reaffirmed Darode Jog Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Elize International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.05 Reaffirmed Elize International Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 185 Reaffirmed Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.8 Reaffirmed Energy Leader Batteries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 565.3 Revised from CARE B Reduced from Rs 58.02 Cr Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1570 Reaffirmed Essar Logistics Ltd LT Loan CARE A+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3552.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 229.88 Cr Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Hira Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 726.3 Reaffirmed Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 299.3 Assigned J K Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jbr Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65386.3 Reaffirmed Jsw Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18000 Reaffirmed K.P.R.Mill Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7946.4 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Kpc Medical College & Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1275 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 131 Cr Little Flower Hospital Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 304.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 30.61 Cr M/S. R. C. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 26.9 Reaffirmed Mahakaleshwar Tollways Pvt. Ltd. LT Loans CARE BB+ 2288.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Mahavir Civil Engineering And LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BB 30 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- Mahavir Civil Engineering And LT / ST Non- Fund CARE BB /A4 210 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd Based Bk Fac - BG CARE BBB-/A3 / LOC Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 629 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 67.2 Cr Marque Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Marvel Dyers & Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 174.1 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Board LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113 Assigned Oracle Granito Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 581.1 Credit watch Enhanced from Rs 45.14 Cr Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 67.5 Revised from CARE BB+/A4+ Pacific Academy Of Higher Education LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 268.5 Reaffirmed And Research Society Pawanjay Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 467 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 49.7 Cr Pbm Polytex Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 569.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 50.17 Cr Prabha Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Constrowell Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Prakash Constrowell Ltd LT / ST Non-Fund CARE BBB- /A3 80 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac - LOC / BG Prime Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 121.8 Reaffirmed Rai Steel And Energy Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.7 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3800 Reaffirmed Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 424.1 Assigned @backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee of Real Ispat & Power Ltd.(RIPL) Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.9 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 5 Assigned Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2151.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 220.68 Cr Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54.7 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd. Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 50 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd. Transstroy Dindigul-Theni-Kumili LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd. Umiya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 593 Assigned Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 851.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs 94.24 Cr Usher Agro Ltd TL CARE BBB+ 830.1 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd FB Limits CARE BBB+ 3400 Reaffirmed Viaton Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 454.3 Assigned * Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Foods Fats & Fertilizers Ltd. (CARE A-/CARE A2+) and Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd. (CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Vishal Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.6 Assigned Zenith Birla (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- 624 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)