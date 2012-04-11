Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anik Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4850 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 525 Cr Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 288 Reaffirmed Base Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3 270 Assigned fund based Base Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1980 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 183 Cr Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 50 Cr Bindlas Duplex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Assigned Bsl Crps Mar 2011 PTC* CARE A1(SO) 1000 Assigned *PTCs issued by the BSL CRPS Mar 2011 Trust backed by Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS, rated CARE A/CARE A1) issued by Bhushan Steel Ltd. Case Cold Roll Forming Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 850 Reaffirmed Cream Jewellery ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 5.25 Cr Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A2+ Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Hanung Toys And Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10966 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 845.4 Cr Hanung Toys And Textiles Ltd CP* CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 792 Reaffirmed Kn Resources Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1140 Assigned Liberty Whitewares Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 123 Reaffirmed Limtex Tea Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71 Assigned Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Nandyala Satyanarayana ST Bk Fac-Fund CARE A4 200 Assigned Based New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1750 Revised from CARE A1+ and put under credit watch Parekh Aluminex Ltd STD/CP/NCD CARE A1 400 (standalone) Revised from CARE A1+ and put under credit watch Perfect Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Punya Gold India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Rungta Rayon Tex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Smartha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Srmb Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 105 Cr Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Based Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4+ 1660 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Upendra Prasad Singh Hi-Tec ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Constructions Pvt. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2779.8 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1992.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 168.53 Cr Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 349 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 841 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Products Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 390 Reaffirmed Base Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 282 Assigned Base Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1494 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 151.6 Cr Base Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3 750 Reaffirmed Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4750 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 522 Cr Bindlas Duplex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 258.3 Assigned Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB 3610 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.283 cr Case Cold Roll Forming Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550.9 Reaffirmed Chitkara Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE C 1137.1 Reaffirmed Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 479.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 64.07 Cr Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 242.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs 28.49 Cr Desai Fruits And Vegetables Pvt. LtdBk Fac -- Suspended Dev Procon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 234.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 27.45 Cr Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE B 520 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhfl Holdings Pvt. Ltd NCD -- 3750 Withdrawn Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt Ltd FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1020 Reaffirmed Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5790.6 Assigned Hanung Toys And Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5556.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 197.79 Cr Hindusthan National Glass & Non- convertible -- Withdrawn Industries Ltd debenture (Series -II) Hindusthan National Glass & LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 22305 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Reduced from Rs 2265.8 Cr Hindusthan National Glass & NCD Series III, CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Tranche - III (proposed) Hindusthan National Glass & Bk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Enhanced from Rs 200 Cr India Land Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 495 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 7000 Assigned Services Ltd Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 459.5 Reaffirmed Kn Resources Pvt. Ltd LT Loans CARE BBB- 86.8 Assigned Liberty Whitewares Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 251.4 Reaffirmed Limtex Tea Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 398.6 Assigned Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.3 Reaffirmed Nandyala Satyanarayana LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB- 1 Assigned based Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* -- Withdrawn * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities (rupee term loan) of NSJPL, as the company has fully repaid the term loan and there Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 2050 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 140.55 Cr New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1354.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 137.04 Cr Parekh Aluminex Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ 3450 Revised from CARE A1+ and put under credit watch Parekh Aluminex Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 1250 Put under credit watch Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 65 Revised from CARE B+ Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C/A4 20 Revised from CARE B+/A4 Perfect Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.7 Reaffirmed Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Sikshan LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.7 Reaffirmed Trust Punya Gold India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Punya Gold India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 50 Reaffirmed Rungta Rayon Tex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 582.8 Reaffirmed Sahayata Microfinance Pvt Ltd. NCD CARE B- Withdrawn Sapphire Industrial Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 465.5 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB Shri Saikrupa Sugar & Allied LT Rupee TL CARE D 1943.7 Revised from Industries Ltd. CARE BB+ Smartha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac CARE D 4075 Reaffirmed Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd LT Subordinate Bk CARE D 284 Reaffirmed Fac Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 125 Withdrawn Instrument (Series I - Tranche II) Srmb Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1297.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 135.95 Cr Tantia Raxualtollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 2045.1 Assigned @ backed by 'unconditional & irrevocable' corporate guarantee of Tantia Constructions Ltd. Terra Projects Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac-- CC CARE BB+ 1430 Reaffirmed Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 198.5 Reaffirmed Upendra Prasad Singh Hi-Tec LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned Constructions Pvt. Ltd V Tex Weaving & Mfg. Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Valecha Lm Toll Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.