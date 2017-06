Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.85 crore Apple Commodities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1200 Assigned Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Reaffirmed Foundry Company Avon Organics Ltd CP@ CARE A1(SO) 400 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd (APL, rated CARE A/A1) Avon Organics Ltd ST loans CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr Avon Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1475 Reaffirmed Firefly Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Energy Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4970 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A1 16186.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Enhanced from Rs 901 Cr Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 17343.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 565.42 Cr Hawa Valves (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70.7 Assigned Hazel Metals & Minerals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1(SO) 550 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the strength of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Hazel Mercantile Ltd (HML) rated CARE A [Single Hazel Metals & Minerals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1(SO) 150 Assigned (Proposed) (in-principle) @ The above ratings are in-principle ratings based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by HML. Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1500* Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.32 cr.; * Guaranteed by irrevocable, unconditional corporate guarantee from Aegis Logistics Limited (ALL), rated 'CARE AA' and 'A1+' Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 250* Assigned Enhanced from Rs.14.50 cr; * Guaranteed by irrevocable, unconditional corporate guarantee from Aegis Logistics Limited (ALL), rated 'CARE AA' and 'A1+' Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.32 cr. Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Kbs Creations ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 5 Assigned * Included within the overall limits of Rs. 15.00 crore Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22.7 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3440 Reaffirmed M/S Starlite ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 14 Cr Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1200 Reaffirmed Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Revised from CARE A3 on credit watch Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. CP (Carved Out) -- 900 Withdrawn Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1980 Reaffirmed Pet Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE C 13.1 Reaffirmed Rohan Packaging Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Safari Bikes Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 73.5 Assigned Shree Gajanan Paper & Boards Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Sns Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.5 Revised from CARE A4 Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.5 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE PR1+ 25320 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd CP -- 1000 Withdrawn ^ CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the said CP of TTL, as the company has redeemed the said CP in full and there is no amount outstanding against the same. Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1% 600 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2035 Reaffirmed Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 7 Cr Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. A. & Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119 Assigned Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 310 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.140.90 crore Aegis Logistics Ltd NCD CARE AA 750* Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.50 crore; * Rs.50 crore proposed Apple Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 524.9 Reaffirmed Foundry Company Avon Organics Ltd LT Loans@ CARE A (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 80 Cr; @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd (APL, rated CARE A/A1) Avon Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCD* CARE A+(SO)% 910 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Tulip Telecom Ltd (TTL). Chettinad International Coal Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 200 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd /A2+(SO) Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corporation Ltd Chettinad International Coal Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 300 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd / A3(SO) Backed by letter of comfort from Chettinad Logistics Pvt Limited Chhabra Syncotex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 176.6 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed Divya Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 90 Reaffirmed Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 44700 Reaffirmed Firefly Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Firefly Energy Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 10 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd. CP (Carved Out) -- 2000 Withdrawn Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bond Issue -- 260 Withdrawn Corporation Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bond Issue CARE AA (SO) 1000 Retained Corporation Gspc Pipavav Power Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 20665 Reaffirmed Gspc Pipavav Power Company Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 4335 Reaffirmed Gujarat Energy Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE A 65795 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Reduced from Rs 10 Cr Gujarat State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 42480.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Enhanced from Rs 3201.52 Cr Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4719.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1141.29 Cr Hawa Valves (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 276.7 Assigned Hazel Metals & Minerals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A(SO) 150 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the strength of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Hazel Mercantile Ltd (HML) rated CARE A [Single Hazel Metals & Minerals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A(SO) 50 Assigned (Proposed) (in-principle) @ The above ratings are in-principle ratings based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by HML. Hazel Metals & Minerals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14.9 Assigned Indrajit Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1336.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Reduced from Rs 207.60 Cr Jugal Kishore Vanaspati Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Kalyan Sangam Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2250 Revised from CARE BBB- Kbs Creations Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 150 Assigned Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 133.9 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7586.3 Reaffirmed M/S Kapu Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 85 Cr Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2729.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 300 Cr Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 67.4 Revised from CARE BBB- on credit watch Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7000 Reaffirmed Noble India Construction Company Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 708.6 Reaffirmed P.V.R. Ship Breaking Company Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 500 Assigned Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4167.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Pet Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Pet Metal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 20 Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 193 Reaffirmed Rohan Packaging Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.7 Assigned Safari Bikes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sagardeep Alloys Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 203.3 Assigned Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3 Assigned Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 545* Reaffirmed *The bank facilities are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Aegis Logistics Ltd. (ALL), rated CARE AA and A1+ . Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 35* Reaffirmed *The bank facilities are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Aegis Logistics Ltd. (ALL), rated CARE AA and A1+ . Shailja Texprints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.8 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Paper & Boards Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.6 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.3 Reaffirmed Industries Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 183.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 22.26 Cr Sns Starch Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 340 Revised from CARE BB+ Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 50 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7150 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4900 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+% 6868.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 599.14 Cr Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD (various CARE A+% 3000 Reaffirmed issues) Reduced from Rs 350 Cr Tulip Telecom Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/A1% 5894.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 331 Cr Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1650 Reaffirmed Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 75.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 13.88 Cr Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)