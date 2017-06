Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Advanta India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 364 Reaffirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Asian Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Balaji Coke Industry Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1200 Revised from CARE A4 Black Diamond Explosives Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5250 Reaffirmed Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd CP CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)* 70 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limit Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Esaf Direct Assignment Mar '12 I Assignee Payouts CARE A2(SO) 260.8 Assigned Future Value Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Assigned Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1000 Withdrawn Gvk Developmental Projects Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 5900 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) Integrated Clean Room Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A2 82 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.2.50 Cr) Jk Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.0 cr) Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4 490 Assigned M & B Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1801.5 Reaffirmed M/S. M B Enterprise ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3(SO) 320 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from M&B Engineering Ltd. Mahabir Export & Import Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5500 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. CP CARE A1 900 Assigned Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Reacon Engineers (India) (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2770 Reaffirmed Rieco Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Assigned Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd CP CARE A1 1000 Withdrawn Tansy Paints India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned The Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete ST Bk Fac CARE A2 195 Reaffirmed Co Ltd. (non-fund based) Today Hotels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO) 1620 Reaffirmed Advanta India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 900 Reaffirmed Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.9 Assigned Amri Hospitals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2406 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.249.41 crore) Amri Hospitals Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB Asian Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 403.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Balaji Coke Industry Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 330 Revised from CARE BB Bansal Sanitary Stores LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Birla Surya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13755 Reaffirmed Black Diamond Explosives Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 31672 Reaffirmed Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 30 Assigned * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limit Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1357.5 Reaffirmed First Leasing Company Of India Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA 2550 Reaffirmed Future E-Commerce Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 28671.6 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily CARE A(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture General Insurance Corporation Of CPA CARE AAA(In) Reaffirmed India Go Airlines (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 6425 Reaffirmed Integrated Clean Room Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.14.42 Cr) Integrated Clean Room Technologies LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 210 Reaffirmed Ltd A2 (enhanced from Rs.11.70 Cr) Jay Jagannath Steel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 294.6 Revised from CARE B Jay Jagannath Steel & Power Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Jk Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.52.0 cr) Joshi Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 584 Reaffirmed Inc. - India Projects (enhanced from Rs.33.46 crore) Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned M & B Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 361.4 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 571.5 Reaffirmed A3 Mahabir Export & Import Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Malegaon Manmad Kopergaon LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1494.9 Reaffirmed Infrastructure & Toll Roads Pvt Ltd Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 23694.8 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2500 Assigned Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2000 Assigned Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2250 Assigned Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. Proposed LT NCD CARE A 2750 Assigned Pvr Spinning & Weaving Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 547.1 Revised from CARE BB+ R. I. Cotton Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Assigned Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 173.1 Assigned Reacon Engineers (India) (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Rieco Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 135.4 Assigned Tansy Paints India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.9 Assigned Thdc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) The Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Co Ltd. based) Today Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125.6 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 