Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Arora Aromatics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Arya Communications & Electronics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd Associated Container Terminals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 34 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 11.69 Cr Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 991.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.87.18 cr Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Fund based Bk CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac (Overdraft) Flexituff International Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1674.3 Revised from CARE A3 Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A2(SO) 150 Reclassified from Long term to Short term #backed by post dated cheque from PRIL Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Based Hanuman Weaving Factory Non-fund Based - CARE A3 11.7 Assigned Forward Contract Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Ikf Finance Ltd CP* CARE A1+ (SO) 400 Assigned *Commercial Paper backed by stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Central Bank of India Industrial Metal Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 12 Cr Max Tech Oil & Gas Services Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 254.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 17 Cr Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A2 6670 Revised from CARE A1 Mmtc Gitanjali Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Assigned Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr Religare Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of Religare Mutual Fund Saregama India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 33 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3330 Assigned Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 80 Cr Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.9 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Simplex Projects Ltd. CP* CARE A1 700 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 460 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 173.95 Cr Surya Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Uic Corporation Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Assigned Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 360.5 Downgraded from CARE BBB- Apple Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Assigned Arora Aromatics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Arya Communications & Electronics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83 Revised from Services Pvt. Ltd CARE BB- Associated Container Terminals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 8.29 Cr C. Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 139.3 Reaffirmed Chachan Education & Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 191.8 Assigned City Mall Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 38.08 Cr Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4270.5 Revised from CARE BBB enhanced from Rs.369.42 cr Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT loan -- Withdrawn Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1920 Assigned Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 406.7 Assigned Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 3109.6^ Reaffirmed ^O/s as on September 15, 2011 is Rs.300.96 crore. Remaining Rs.10.00 crore is yet to be disbursed. Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 565 Reaffirmed Fabworth Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Assigned Flexituff International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1980.2 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 226.49 Cr Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 350 Assigned *backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee from Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL) Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 16.7 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+(SO) 220 Revised from CARE BBB- ^backed by Letter of Comfort from PRIL Future Agrovet Ltd Bk Fac^ CARE 20 Reclassified BBB+(SO)/ from Short A2(SO) term to Long Term/Short term Great Eastern Energy Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4569 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 475 Cr Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac FB - TL CARE BBB- 5 Assigned Hanuman Weaving Factory FB - CC CARE BBB- 101 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 12 Cr Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Hiraco Jewellery (India) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 150 Assigned Industrial Metal Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10.55 Cr Mangalam Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 110 Cr Mangalam Cement Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed Max Tech Oil & Gas Services Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1134.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 110.13 Cr Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Neopro Technologies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 902.7 Reaffirmed Nila Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94.6 Reaffirmed Nila Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 25080.6 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A+ 12500# Assigned External Commercial Borrowing #rupee equivalent of US D 250 mn; 1 USD = INR 50 Precision Automation And Robotics LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1856 Reaffirmed India Ltd. Precision Automation And Robotics Bk Fac CARE A- /A1 905.5 Reaffirmed India Ltd. Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Bond issue series CARE A-(SO) 493.5 Reaffirmed Nigam Ltd 2005-06@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Rajasthan Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Nigam Ltd. Reduced from Rs.170.00 crore Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2 Cr River View Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Saregama India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 255 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 37.8 Cr Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Assigned Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 83 Cr Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.4 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 21050 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 2130 Cr Simplex Projects Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A/A1 1700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 145 Cr Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 108.6 Assigned Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 110 Assigned South India Edible P Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 900 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 50.51 Cr Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4861.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 254.57 Cr Surya Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE BB- Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB - TL CARE BBB- 171.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 21.5 Cr Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd FB - CC CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Uic Corporation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.1 Assigned Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 150 Assigned Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 