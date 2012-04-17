Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Company India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE A3 Reduced from Rs 60.48 Cr Binani Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3360 Revised from CARE A1 Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 2470 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch Bindal Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 887 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.34 Cr Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.188.26 crore Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1340 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 81 Cr Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Essdee Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed Essdee Aluminium Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1880 Reaffirmed Micro Retail Ltd. ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1(SO) 250 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. (MTIL) (rated CARE A [Single A] / CARE A1 [A One]. Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1(SO) 100 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. (MTIL) (rated CARE A [Single A] / CARE A1 [A One]. Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1(SO) 100 Assigned (Proposed) (in-principle) @ The above ratings are in-principle ratings based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by MTIL. The ratings will be confirmed on execution of corporate guarantee documents for the proposed facilities. Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 510 Assigned Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1520 Assigned Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned RKKR Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 51 Revised from CARE A4 Sequent Scientific Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. ST Bk Fac -- 80 Withdrawn (Fundbased) Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A1 70 Reaffirmed based) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 480 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 51.50 Cr Sps Metal Cast & Alloys Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Revised from CARE A4 Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Assigned Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Public Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 1021.8 Revised from Infrastructure Development CARE A- (FD) Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Company India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5130 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs 360.07 Cr Atlanta Infra Assets Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1451.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 187.5 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 116.7 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs 17.5 Cr Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16686.7 Revised from CARE A Enhanced from Rs 1287.81 Cr Binani Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6124.1 Revised from CARE BBB Enhanced from Rs 478.30 Cr Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 391.7 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch Reduced from Rs 77.50 Cr Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 150.1 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Bindal Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3507.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 205.98 Cr Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2276.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.180.76 crore Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20258.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 947.27 Cr Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 510 Reaffirmed Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.13.00 crore Edu Smart Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 2320 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Edu Smart Services Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed (Proposed Loan) Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE A+ (SO) 4100 Assigned Assignment Facility* *backed by structured unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd Emta Coal Ltd Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended Essdee Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Essdee Aluminium Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Future Market Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2625 Reaffirmed Facilities transferred from Future Realtors India Private Limited; *CARE has withdrawn, with immediate effect, the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Future Realtors India Private Limited (FRIPL) since all the bank facilities of FRIPL are transferred to Future Market Networks Limited (FMNL, erstwhile Agre Developers Limited) subsequent to the approval by Honorable High Court of Bombay as per scheme of arrangement in the nature of amalgamation of FRIPL into FMNL with effect from April 1, 2011. Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 570.9 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Reduced from Rs 61.69 Cr Goa Glass Fibre Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 180 Revised from /A3(SO) CARE BBB- (SO) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB- 1977.8 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 3750 Reaffirmed based) Infinity Infotech Parks Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 1402.3 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4646.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 501.73 Cr Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 250 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE -- Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Instruments-Bonds (Series II, IX and X) Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3586.3 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from CARE BBB- Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE BBB+ (SO) 15571.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Instruments-Bonds* (Series XIV, XVI - XXIV) * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 5371.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Micro Retail Ltd. LT Bk Fac$ CARE A(SO) 250 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. (MTIL) (rated CARE A [Single A] / CARE A1 [A One]. Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A(SO) 170 Assigned $ The above ratings are based on the unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Micro Technologies (India) Ltd. (MTIL) (rated CARE A [Single A] / CARE A1 [A One]. Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A(SO) 130 Assigned (Proposed) (in-principle) @ The above ratings are in-principle ratings based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by MTIL. The ratings will be confirmed on execution of corporate guarantee documents for the proposed facilities. Moon Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 26 Cr Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 543.2 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 453.1 Assigned Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 454.8 Assigned Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5562.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 391.25 Cr Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 3990 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 352.50 Cr Prismack Biotechnics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137 Revised from CARE BB Raipur Treasure Island Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1180.9 Downgraded from CARE BB Redphoenix Consultancy Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 144.3 Reaffirmed RKKR Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 260.4 Revised from CARE B+ S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL CARE BBB- 595 Reaffirmed Sequent Scientific Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1448.7 Reaffirmed Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 22.70 Cr Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 444.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 50.37 Cr Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. LT Loans CARE A- 348.8 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2625 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /A1 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3641.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 260.52 Cr Shyam Steel Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 4.20 Cr Sps Metal Cast & Alloys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 468 Revised from CARE BB- Enhanced from Rs.24.5 crore Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.9 Revised from Educational Trust CARE BB+ Sumal India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Summit Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 189.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 22.67 Cr Surat Glass India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 341.5 Assigned Surat Metallics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2273.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 47.94 Cr Surat Metallics Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 6.9 Reaffirmed Surya Treasure Island Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 836.9 Downgraded from CARE BB Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4667.8 Revised from Infrastructure Development CARE A- Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) Revised from Infrastructure Development CARE A- (Is) Corporation Ltd Vantage Spinners P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 425.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs 46.48 Cr Viva Swaraj LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.