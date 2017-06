Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 220 Assigned Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.270.00 cr Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9950 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Harikrushna Cotgin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Jsw Power Trading Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Upgraded from CARE A2 Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5315 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5310 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Nakoda Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.6 Reaffirmed Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Orbit Infrastructure Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Pointred Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 102.6 Assigned Pioneer Electrical Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60 Revised from CARE A1 Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Assigned Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80.5 Reaffirmed Techfab (India) Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Revised from CARE A3 The Handicrafts And Handlooms ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Revised from Export Corporation Of India Ltd. CARE A4+ Tirupati (Gujarat) Cot Spin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Assigned Trinity Beverages Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.90cr Uniglobe Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 21.5 Revised from CARE A3 V. R. Patil And Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 325 Assigned Arvind Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240 Assigned Balar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC - 2000 Withdrawn Btm Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4500 Revised from CARE A+ enhanced from Rs.100.00 cr Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 85 Reaffirmed A4 Dipesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Dipesh Construction Company Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed Everest Infra Energy Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5103.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hotels & Theatres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 384.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Gopal Cotton Industries (Amreli) LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.1 Assigned Harikrushna Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.7 Reaffirmed Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 565.7 Reaffirmed Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd Proposed Long-TL CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) - - Withdrawn Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac(CC) CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 1500 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 enhanced from 65.0 cr Jsw Power Trading Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CARE BBB Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1795 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4410 Reaffirmed Lotus Gums & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Lotus Gums & Chemicals Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4 M/S Deepak Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Nakoda Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82 Assigned Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Orbit Infrastructure Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 44.5 Assigned Pointred Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1471.3 Assigned Praman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A- 267 Assigned Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 760 Reaffirmed Rising Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.3 Assigned Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4768.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 492.97 cr Shri Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac/CC CARE B+ 490 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac/TL CARE B+ 10.4 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1233.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 93.00CR) Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 145 Assigned Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Techfab (India) Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 179.1 Revised from CARE BBB The Handicrafts And Handlooms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Revised from Export Corporation Of India Ltd. CARE BB+ Tirupati (Gujarat) Cot Spin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119 Assigned Trinity Beverages Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 412.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 32.24 cr Uniglobe Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142 Revised from CARE BBB- V. R. Patil And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.