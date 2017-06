Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 930 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.40 cr) Amtek Auto Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.350 cr) Amtek Crankshafts (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Integrated Waste ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27 Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs.7 crore Electra Distributors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Fashion Accessories ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac In principle 31 Assigned CARE A1+ (SO) Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 19 Assigned Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 52 Assigned Liberty Urvarak Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 182 Reaffirmed Ltd Modicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Modison Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72 Assigned Modison Metal Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 165 Assigned New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Savion Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Assigned Sel Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4 5 Assigned Skm Egg Products Export (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 552 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sunface Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Terra Infra Development Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Upl Environment Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.45.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1280.6 Assigned Ambattur Infra Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 23900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,845 cr) Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs CARE AA 15700 Reaffirmed Amtek Crankshafts (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4025.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.386.88 cr) Brassco Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Catmoss Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 619.8 Revised from CARE B+ Coimbatore Integrated Waste LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 231 Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs.27.44 crore Electra Distributors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Assigned Ginni Refractories Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 120 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 400 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac In principle 80 Assigned CARE AA+ (SO) Goodwill Hospital & Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 416.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 79 Assigned Jaypee Infra Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1875 Reaffirmed Kb Wines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Liberty Urvarak Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1151.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 106.19 crore) Modicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220 Assigned Modison Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 85 Assigned Modison Metal Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 279.4 Assigned National Highway Authority Of India LT Capital Gains CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds National Highway Authority Of India LT Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.2 Assigned Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 1710 Reaffirmed A4 Parinee Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6281.6 Assigned Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB+ 95215 Assigned Rithwik Projects P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4589 Revised from CARE A- Rithwik Projects P. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 7600 Revised from A4 CARE A-/CARE A2 Savion Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.8 Assigned Sel Manufacturing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27470.6 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CARE B+ 77.4 Assigned Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CARE B+ 210 Assigned Shrey Industries Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Skm Egg Products Export (India) TL CARE BB- 460 Revised from Ltd. CARE BB Sunface Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.1 Assigned Tata Coffee Ltd. PCDs CARE AA 1863 Reaffirmed Terra Infra Development Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Unit Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended Upl Environment Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 526.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.38.00 crore Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.