Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bil Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 20 Reaffirmed Deepika Infratech P Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3 Era Infra Engineering Ltd. CP CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 346.8 Revised from CARE D Gati Import Export Trading Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO)% 450 Gurudev Overseas Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Hindon Forge Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Hyquip Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed J P Extrusiontech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.8 Assigned Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 19830 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 850.12) Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 288.2 Assigned Rathi Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4840 Revised from CARE A2 Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ Withdrawn Transstroy (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5118 Assigned Vijay Mining & Infra Corp P Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Assigned Virtuous Urja Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 900 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bil Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 120 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Bil Infratech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from (SO)/CARE A3 CARE BBB (SO) (SO)/ A3 (SO) Bil Infratech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 860 Revised from BBB-(SO)/CARE In-principle A3(SO) In-principle CARE BBB(SO)/ A3(SO) Biltech Buildings Elements Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 322 Reaffirmed Deepika Infratech P Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1340 Revised from CARE BBB- Deepika Infratech P Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 850 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 30489.3 Revised from CARE A+ Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT NCDs CARE A- 3240 Revised from CARE A+ Era Infra Engineering Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 20000 Revised from A1 CARE A+/CARE A1 Essar Power Transmission Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9345 Reaffirmed Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 370.4 Revised from CARE D Gangotri Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 700 Cr) Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A% 2039.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 210.57 cr) Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A% 1500 Reaffirmed based) (reduced from Rs. 155.20 cr) Gati Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A /CARE 394.3 Reaffirmed Fund based) A2+ % (reduced from Rs. 42.27 cr) Gurudev Overseas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2122.8 Reaffirmed Helios Mercantile Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 240 Assigned Hindon Forge Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152 Assigned Hyderabad Ring Road Project Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2115.4 Revised from CARE BBB Hyquip Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 4000 Assigned Programme (SO) (reduced from Rs.700 crore) J P Extrusiontech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.4 Assigned J P Extrusiontech Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Assigned /CARE A4 Jaiko Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 59.4 Assigned Jaiko Industries Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 2.5 Assigned /CARE A4 (SO) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE A+% 49500 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 207828.1 Reaffirmed A1 % Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NonConvertible Withdrawn Debentures-I Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT NCD CARE A(SO)% 10000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59698.8 Reaffirmed Keimed Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 617.5 Assigned Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 35.2 Assigned Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 80 Assigned Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 524.3 Revised from CARE BBB Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8620.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from 986.59) Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 148.3 Assigned Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1960 Reaffirmed Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4720 Reaffirmed Platinum Textiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 474.6 Assigned Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- 350 Assigned (SO) In-Principle # backed by corporate guarantee proposed to be extended by Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 514.6 Assigned Rathi Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 440.4 Reaffirmed Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4898.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Subhash Kabini Power Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 845 Assigned Ltd. Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 55250 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12242.8 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA Withdrawn Tata Capital Ltd. Perpetual debt CARE AA- Withdrawn Tata Capital Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ Withdrawn Tata Capital Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ Withdrawn Transstroy (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7526.9 Assigned Transstroy (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 12072 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Vijay Mining & Infra Corp P Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 909.8 Assigned West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB- 4076.6 Revised from (Pvt) Ltd. Debt) CARE BBB West Haryana Highways Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265.3 Reaffirmed (Pvt) Ltd. (Subordinate debt) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.