Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Assigned Ashiana Manufacturing India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from (Erstwhile Surya Manufacturing CARE A3 India Ltd) (reduced from 1.00) Babu Banarasi Das Educational ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from Society CARE A3 Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 + 100 Revised from Institute Of Technology CARE A3 Boutique International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Revised from CARE A4+ Divi'S Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1150 Reaffirmed Drive India Enterprise Solutions LtdST Bk Fac A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.151.50 crore] Farmax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Hetero Labs Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2070 Reaffirmed K.M. School Of Marine Engineering Four year B.Tech CARE Grade 1 - Assigned Marine Engineering Course M.A Trading Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Reaffirmed Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63.5 Assigned MAK Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 60 Revised from CARE A4 Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd. Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 28 Assigned Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 102.5 Revised from CARE A3 Om Jewels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Panem Steels Pvt. Ltd. Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Plasto India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk facility CARE A4 75 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation Instruments CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. (CP/STD) SPM Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 (enhanced from 5.95) Suraj Fabrics Industries Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 50 Assigned The Punjab State Co-Operative ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4375 Reaffirmed Supply & Marketing Federation Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.6 Assigned Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 108.1 Assigned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24775.1 Reaffirmed Corporation (enhanced from 1240.85) Ashiana Manufacturing India Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 234.6 Revised from (Erstwhile Surya Manufacturing CARE BBB- India Ltd) (reduced from 24.98) Auro Pharmaceuticals & Fine LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Babu Banarasi Das Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 591.1 Revised from Society CARE BBB (Enhanced from 43.30) Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140.3 Revised from Institute Of Technology CARE BBB Big Jo'S India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 216.9 Assigned Boutique International Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 194.2 Assigned Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.9 Assigned Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 193.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.63) Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT bond CARE AAA (SO) 44000 Assigned programme Dee Development Engineers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 898.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Dee Development Engineers Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1064.4 Reaffirmed Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd LT /ST CARE A+ (SO) 1360 Revised from Bk Fac /CARE A1 CARE A (SO) /CARE A1(SO) [Reduced from Rs.286 Cr] Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd LT / ST CARE BBB+ 4390* Reaffirmed Bk Fac * Includes limit of Rs.100 crore which is interchangeable with fund based facility (cash credit)/ [Reduced fromRs.589.00 crore] Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 292.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.31.72 Crore) Farmax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1084.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.67) Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Hetero Labs Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3655.4 Reaffirmed Hetero Med Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 118.2 Reaffirmed Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE A 1069.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 113.66) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Zero Coupon CARE A (SO) 9999.8 Reaffirmed NCD- ZCD-I) @ Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Zero Coupon CARE A (SO) 9825.9 Reaffirmed NCD- (ZCD- II) @ Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 166324.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 8,958.88 cr) Kapil Steels Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A4 Keshranand Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 75.2 Assigned Factory Pvt. Ltd. M.A Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.8 Reaffirmed Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3.9 Assigned Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 32.6 Assigned MAK Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 86.2 Reaffirmed MAK Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BB+/ CARE A4 Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.1 Assigned Mangalam Energy Development Company Long-TL CARE BBB- 103.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Metro Institutes Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 833.7 Assigned Sciences Pvt Ltd Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO)* 500 Assigned Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK)and redeemable in 4 equal instalments at the end of 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th year from the date of allotment Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 215.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd LT/ Short- term Bk CARE BB+/CARE 250 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BBB-/CAREA3 Om Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.4 Assigned Panem Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Pink City Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20251.9 Revised from CARE BBB Plasto India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Precious Energy Services Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1627.8 Assigned Rambhajo'S LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AAA 86506.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CARE AAA 45000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation Working capital Fac CARE AAA/A1 5050 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. S.M. Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 250 Assigned Scintillating Jewellery Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 600 Assigned A4 Shree Chankakya Education Society LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Spm Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 194.3 Assigned Spm Auto Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned A4 [Double B Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2217.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (enhanced from 188.78) Suraj Fabrics Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 552.6 Assigned Suraj Fabrics Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Facility CARE BB/CARE 22 Assigned A4 Tera Software Ltd. NCD CARE BBB 500 Assigned The Punjab State Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3625 Reaffirmed Supply & Marketing Federation Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 363.1 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 767 Assigned Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1709.3 Assigned (Non-fund Based) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)