Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 15000 Revised from CARE A1 Aircel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 25500 Revised from CARE A1 Credit Watch removed Bharat Timber & Construction CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A3 399.9 Reaffirmed Bindal Sponge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 229.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 23 Cr Chandra Proteco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 100 Cr Dishnet Wireless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 19690 Revised from CARE A1 Credit Watch removed Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8500 Reaffirmed Era Buildsys Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1157.5 Reaffirmed Indo Alusys Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 665 Revised from CARE A3+ Enhanced from Rs 28.30 Cr Indraprastha Logistics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Invent Bio Med Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Jsl Lifestyle Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 12.5 Revised from CARE A4(SO) @backed by letter of comfort (LOC) from Jindal Stainless Ltd Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Assigned Panache Exports Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Assigned Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Rakesh Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Rockwool (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 200 Cr Shinago Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Resources Ltd Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 218000 Revised from CARE A- Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220600 Revised from CARE A- Credit Watch removed Bharat Timber & Construction CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 61.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 7.40 Cr Bindal Sponge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 563 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 61.45 Cr Chandra Proteco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1586.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 172.31 Cr Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 219000 Revised from CARE A- Credit Watch removed Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55105 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 5667 Cr Electrosteel Steels Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 7500 Reaffirmed Era Buildsys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2158.3 Reaffirmed Era T&D Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.6 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 30 Cr Girdhari Lal Aggarwal Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Ltd Gmr Rajahmundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21000 Reaffirmed Gmr Rajahmundry Pvt Ltd Long-TL from CARE BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed Financial Institutions Indo Alusys Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 511.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 21.40 Cr Indraprastha Logistics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Assigned Invent Bio Med Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70.8 Assigned Jas Infrastructure And Power Ltd Senior Rupee CARE BBB- 55500 Assigned long-TL Jas Infrastructure And Power Ltd Subordinate Rupee CARE BBB- 3700 Assigned long-TL Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1446.4 Assigned Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.6 Assigned (Subordinate Debt) Jre Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- 89.6 Revised from CARE BB-(SO) @Reduced from Rs 9.95 Cr; @backed by letter of comfort (LOC) from Jindal Stainless Ltd Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 970 Reaffirmed Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 645.4 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 373.4 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 820 Reaffirmed O.P. Jindal Global University LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by corporate guarantee of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1330.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 163.98 Cr Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 4150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 405 Cr Pcl Oil & Solvents Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 1410 Assigned Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43.4 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Rakesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 748.7 Assigned Ritzy Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 710 Assigned Ritzy Polymers Bk Fac^ CARE BB+(SO)/ 560 Assigned A4+(SO) ^ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of PCL Oil & Solvents Ltd (PCLOSL). Riverside Infrastructure (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1170 Revised from Pvt Ltd. CARE BBB- Rockwool (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 309.4 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1332 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 45.33 Cr Shinago Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 479 Reaffirmed Resources Ltd Shree Seco Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.2 Assigned Shree Seco Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B /A4 45 Assigned Siwan Tractors Pvt. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 