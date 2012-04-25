Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2000 Assigned Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 33 Cr Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A3+ 60 Assigned Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd ST Non-Fund based CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - LOC Insco Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1600 Assigned Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed M/S V. N. Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Punjab State Electricity Board ST Loans CARE A4 3930 Reduced from Rs 5800 Cr Reaffirmed and continues on credit watch Punjab State Electricity Board Non FB Fac CARE A4 2520 Reaffirmed and continues on credit watch Sanmar Shipping Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 87.2 Reaffirmed Titan Timeproducts Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 898.7 Assigned Allahabad Waste Processing Company LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 250 Assigned Ltd @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SPML Infra Ltd. (SIL) for the aforesaid bank facilities Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.4 Assigned Ltd Awa Power Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 185 Reaffirmed Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3250 Assigned Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 530 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 47 Cr Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2043.6 Assigned Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed Fac - CC Enhanced from Rs 40 Cr Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd LT Non-Fund based CARE BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - BG / LOC Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Insco Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Jaypee Karcham Hydro Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 93.9 Cr Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Assigned based)@ @ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee by the associate company, Keimed Ltd. M/S V. N. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 408.9 Assigned Mathura Nagar Waste Processing Co LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Assigned Ltd. @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SPML Infra Ltd. (SIL) for the aforesaid bank facilities Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ (SO) 120 Assigned based)@ @ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee by the associate company, Keimed Ltd. Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ (SO) 150 Assigned based)@ @ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee by the associate company, Keimed Ltd. Punjab State Electricity Board LT loans CARE BB- 67890.4 Enhanced from Rs 5442.58 Cr Revised from CARE BB+ and continues on credit watch Punjab State Electricity Board FB Fac CARE BB- 4950 Enhanced from Rs 268.46 Cr Revised from CARE BB+ and continues on credit watch Punjab State Electricity Board O/s Non SLR Bonds@ In- 3403.5 Principle CARE BBB+ (SO) Reaffirmed and continues on credit watch; @ Guaranteed by Government of Punjab Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA+ 3650 Assigned Rmn Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Based) Enhanced from Rs 15 Cr Rmn Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 6 Cr Rmn Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Salasar Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.7 Assigned Salasar Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B 350 Assigned Sanmar Shipping Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2832.2 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Jain & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Solitaire Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1627.8 Assigned Titan Timeproducts Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.80 Cr Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1654.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ (SO) 137.5 Assigned based)@ @ backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee by the associate company, Keimed Ltd. Welspun Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3500 Reaffirmed Yashomati Hospitals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 340.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 35 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)