Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ltd Consulting Engineers Group Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Assigned D.P.K. Electrosales (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Euro Jewels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Exult Agency Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Greatweld Steel Gratings Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned India Denim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 55 Assigned Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 50 Cr Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *Out of total short term debt of Rs.90.00 crore, the company has raised Commercial Paper of Rs. 25.00 crore and at any point of time, the total short term borrowing shall not exceed Rs.90.00 crore. Jyoti Cotspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Kmv Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Under credit watch Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3 Cr Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Assigned Sezal Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4 137.5 Assigned Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3 278 Reaffirmed Welspun Maxsteel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 485 Assigned Ltd Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Arya Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A 997.5 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS (Series-I) Reduced from Rs 225 Cr Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A /A1 1000 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS (Series-I) Reduced from Rs 200 Cr Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14.1 Assigned D.P.K. Electrosales (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned Emaar Mgf Construction Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Exult Agency Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Assigned Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Greatweld Steel Gratings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175.5 Assigned India Denim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 215.6 Assigned India Denim Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 133 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd PTC* CARE A+ (SO) 4350 Reaffirmed Under credit watch; * PTCs issued by the Trust backed by Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) issued by JFIL and Corporate Guarantee of JAL on redemption of CRPS. Jdk Furnitech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15689.3 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 84.4 Reaffirmed Kmv Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 30 Cr Kmv Projects Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 1100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 70 Cr Kohinoor Power Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2440 Assigned Mikonic Structures LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Nagreeka Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 117.5 Under credit watch Nagreeka Foils Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 10 Under credit watch Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.8 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 372.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 33.25 Cr Sezal Glass Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.6 Assigned Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 302.5 Assigned (Overdraft Fac) Shree Rayon Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.7 Assigned Shree Tirupati Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 715 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3696.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Maxsteel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10700 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 