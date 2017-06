Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- API Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 360 Assigned Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 137 Assigned Blue Bugget Jewels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Falcon Tyres Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 590 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 44 Cr Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Loan -- Withdrawn Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3+ 80 Reaffirmed fund based) Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 44280 Revised from CARE A4 Enhanced from Rs 2500 Cr M/S Gujarat Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 253 Assigned Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non- CARE A3 300 Assigned Fund Based) Rajesh Exports Ltd ST -FB Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2400 Reaffirmed Rajesh Exports Ltd ST- Non-FB Fac CARE A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed Rishi Techtex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Assigned Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST FB Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Enhanced from Rs 3 Cr Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.5 Assigned Tilda Riceland Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 640 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- API Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.9 Assigned Blue Bugget Jewels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B+ 580 Assigned based) Chanakya Foods And Beverages LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Electronica Tough Carb Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 129.5 Assigned *Based on unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Electronica Finance Ltd for timely debt servicing Falcon Tyres Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3191 Reaffirmed Gauri Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure (Mauritius) Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 3926.4 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Ltd Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Gvk Coal (Tokisud) Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 31000 Assigned Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd Fund Based TL Bk CARE AA- 354 Reaffirmed Fac Reduced from Rs 36 Cr Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd Non Fund Based Bk CARE AA- 195 Reaffirmed Fac Enhanced from Rs 16 Cr Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 1070 Reaffirmed based) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 91073.6 Revised from CARE BB- Enhanced from Rs 7439.81 Cr Jindal Stainless Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE B+ Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE D 2500 Revised from CARE BB- K.P. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Kanodia Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 159.7 Assigned Karnataka Power Transmission LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 45000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Enhanced from Rs 3890.3 Cr Khivraj Techpark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2308.4 Reaffirmed Placed under Credit Watch; Reduced from Rs 277.21 Cr L&T Infrastructure Development NCD CARE AA 2000 Assigned Projects Ltd M/S Gujarat Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 Assigned Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Based) Rishi Techtex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.2 Assigned Roundwell Steel Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB- 68* Assigned * Includes sublimit of FCNR-B demand loan of Rs.4.00 crore and credit exposure of Rs.0.08 crore Sare Jubilee Shelters Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Scholar International Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97 Assigned Foundation Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20400 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 368 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 40.1 Cr Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.8 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 15 Assigned Swagat Hospitals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 30000 Assigned Tilda Riceland Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 