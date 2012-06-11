Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 08, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 75.00cr) Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1 700 Reaffirmed the Sanctioned Working-capital Limits) (Enhanced from 45.00cr) M.M. Exports India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 134 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37.5 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Assigned R.P. Infosystems Ltd. ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits. R.P. Infosystems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3950 Reaffirmed Ritesh Tradefin Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Sakal Auto ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Spy Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70.2 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned R.P. Infosystems Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Ritesh Tradefin Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91 Assigned Sakal Auto LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Spy Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2174.4 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD Issues (NCD) CARE AA 17000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1,100.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)