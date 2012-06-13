Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Assigned Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.9 Revised from Ltd (Non-fund Based) CARE D Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Mayuresh Protenz ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Assigned Mstc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65700 Revised from CARE A2 Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Unipel Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Assigned Asset Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 17.5 Revised from Ltd CARE D Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 92.9 Revised from Ltd CARE D Reduced from Rs.12.06 crore Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.3 Assigned Mayuresh Protenz LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.3 Assigned Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Bond Issue Series CARE A- (SO) 282 Reaffirmed Nigam Ltd 2005-06* Reduced from Rs.49.35 crore; * backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Rajasthan Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Sunil & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Tharaj Castings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 103.8 Assigned The Umrao Institute Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 856.3 Assigned Science And Research The Umrao Institute Of Medical Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 92 Assigned Science And Research Unipel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11.8 Assigned V & S International (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 257.6 Assigned V & S International (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 577.5 Assigned Welspun Steel Ltd. LT NCD CARE BBB (SO)* 1500 Assigned * Backed by pledge of the promoters unencumbered, fully paid shares of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)