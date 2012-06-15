Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Assigned Aroma Organics Ltd. (Aol) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bhagawati Development Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Ltd Gaps Power & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A 2 (SO) 37.5 Assigned Based)@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited Indison Agro Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Assigned Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Proposed ST Debt CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed /CP (CP)/NCDs (NCD) Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13598.7 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Pushp Forgings Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.8 Assigned Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Indian PTC Series A1 Withdrawn Microfinance Loan Receivables Trust September 2011 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8.7 Assigned Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 165.7 Assigned Aroma Organics Ltd. (Aol) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.5 Assigned Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Assigned Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 158.4 Assigned Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.6 Assigned Ltd Gaps Power & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A- (SO) 350.7 Assigned Based)@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited Gdp Agro And Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.3 Assigned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A (SO) 9217.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1141.56 Crore @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Indison Agro Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 392.8 Assigned Indison Agro Foods Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 150 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B 1354.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Pushp Forgings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.4 Assigned Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 33.3 Assigned Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A (SO) 8182.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1,417.31 Crore @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 5000 Assigned @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Sistema JSFC Tara Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 350 Assigned Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)