Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globe Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Jalan Iron And Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Maritime Energy Heli Air Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.5 Assigned Perfect Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 321 Reaffirmed Priyadarshi Purnanda Automobile ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A1 310 Assigned Bk Fac - BG / LOC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac In principle 900 Assigned CARE AAA (SO)@ @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated CARE AAA2. Gaurav Foods And Cool Connections LT Bk Fac CARE B- 47.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Globe Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Jalan Iron And Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48 Assigned Maritime Energy Heli Air Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.6 Assigned Perfect Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 182.7 Reaffirmed Priyadarshi Purnanda Automobile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.6 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Shree Swaminarayan Shishu Sahayak LT Bk Fac CARE B- 58.5 Assigned Kendra Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE A 40 Assigned Fac - CC Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE A+ (SO) 2550 Assigned Fac - TL Wainganga Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3280 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.