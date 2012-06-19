Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd. CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed Db Energy & Foods Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 132 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Revised from CARE A4 Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5000 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 400.00 crore) Hanuman Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Impex Ferro Tech Ltd ST Fac CARE A4 1332 Assigned Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5830.1 Revised from CARE A2 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. CP* CARE A4+ 3000 Revised from CARE A2 *Carved out of working capital limits Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Fac CARE A3% 2660 Royal Synthetics ST Bk CARE A4+ 580 Assigned Fac(Non-fund Based) Sify Software Ltd. ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3 (SO) 10 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Sify Technologies Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 205 Reaffirmed D.D. Iron And Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 63 Assigned Db Energy & Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 422.1 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1518.7 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 155.26 crore) Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14960.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Hanuman Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.9 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 3000 Assigned /CARE A1+ Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT Fac CARE B+ 863.7 Assigned Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE B+ /CARE 350 Assigned A4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15814.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jalaram Ginning Factory LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 70 Assigned A4 O. P. Builders And Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.2 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 296.6 Assigned Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE BBB / A3% 2097.5 Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB% 6753.2 Royal Synthetics LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Sify Software Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- (SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Sify Technologies Ltd. Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Non- CARE C 70 Assigned Convertible Debenture (NCD) Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 146.2 Assigned Products Pvt. Ltd. Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned Products Pvt. Ltd. /CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)