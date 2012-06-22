Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastern Healthcare ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Assigned Metcon India Realty And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Pallishree Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4 Assigned Prathishta Weaving And Knitting ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 47 Assigned Company Ltd Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Technocon Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Visa Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11000 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharampaul Associates LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 300 Assigned A4 Eastern Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 59.5 Assigned Metcon India Realty And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.5 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Pallishree Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Assigned Prathishta Weaving And Knitting LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11.2 Assigned Company Ltd Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (Chi Senior Assignee - Withdrawn Pioneer Ifmr Capital 2011) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (Chi Junior Assignee - Withdrawn Pioneer Ifmr Capital 2011) Technocon Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Visa Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12978.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Reduced From Rs.1,578.00 Crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)