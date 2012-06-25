Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek Auto Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed B.S. Securities BG CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1923 Assigned Hind Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Assigned Patel Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1998.1 Reaffirmed Patel Engineering Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Patel Engineering Ltd. CP/STD CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Telmos Electronics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bellona Estate Developers Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE 2000 Assigned In-principle A+ (SO) The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document. Encore Natural Polymers Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Assigned Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175.8 Assigned Hind Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 77 Assigned Hind Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 393.7 Assigned Hind Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 22.5 Assigned Michigan Engineers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1825 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Patel Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9854.4 Revised from CARE AA- Patel Engineering Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ 29350 Revised from CARE AA- Patel Engineering Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 1800 Assigned Patel Engineering Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 3950 Revised from CARE AA- Patel Realty India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1250 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Telmos Electronics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Terra Land Developers Ltd. NCD CARE 3000 Revised from In-principle In-principle A+ (SO) CARE AA- (SO) The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document. Wadhawan Global Hotels & Resorts LT Bk Fac -- 550 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)