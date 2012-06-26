Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Mehala Castings & Components Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ltd Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Rs Development And Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 178 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Imited Singla Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Ltd. Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 553.8 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.6 Assigned Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 950 Reaffirmed Essel Sports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned (SO)% Jagadeesh Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.6 Assigned Jubilee Shipping And Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 203.4 Revised from CARE BBB Madhav Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Madhav Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 80 Assigned A4 Mehala Castings & Components Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.6 Assigned Ltd Mp Border Checkpost Development Co Long-TL* CARE BBB/CARE 9450 Assigned Ltd. A3 *(with sublimit of Rs.397.5 crore for LC/BG issuance) Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 100 Assigned A4 Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215.9 Assigned Rs Development And Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.7 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Imited Singla Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50.5 Assigned Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 5 Assigned Ltd. Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 2732.3 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)