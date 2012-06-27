Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Goa Formulations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned (Bhopal) Pvt. Ltd. Parentech Healthcare Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Parenteral Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 27.5 Reaffirmed Silverton Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Revised from CARE A4 Vnr Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pil Industries Ltd. Medium term Bond CARE BBB- 3500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 270 Revised from CARE BB+ Dolphin Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - Notice of Withdrawal Goa Formulations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 752.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Indian Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 447.4 Assigned Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Assigned Laxmi Engineering Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned (Bhopal) Pvt. Ltd. Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Assigned Ltd Parentech Healthcare Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 25 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 2881.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 500 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ /CARE A4 Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 100 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Punjab Formulations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 242.6 Revised From CARE BB+ Punjab Formulations Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE 50 Revised A4 from CARE BB+/CARE A4 Rithwik Projects P. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE - Suspended A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.-Sccnl Assignee Payouts CARE A(SO) 249.1 Assigned Direct Assignment April 2012 - I Silverton Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 336.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Solarfield Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - Rupee CARE BBB- 2010 Assigned Term Loan Vnr Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1400 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 600 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)