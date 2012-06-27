Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Goa Formulations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 30 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
(Bhopal) Pvt. Ltd.
Parentech Healthcare Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Parenteral Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 27.5 Reaffirmed
Silverton Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Revised
from CARE A4
Vnr Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pil Industries Ltd. Medium term Bond CARE BBB- 3500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anitas Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 270 Revised from
CARE BB+
Dolphin Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - Notice of
Withdrawal
Goa Formulations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 752.5 Revised from
CARE BB+
Indian Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 447.4 Assigned
Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Assigned
Laxmi Engineering Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned
(Bhopal) Pvt. Ltd.
Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Assigned
Ltd
Parentech Healthcare Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 25 Revised from
CARE BB+ (SO)
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 2881.2 Revised
from CARE BB+
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 500 Revised from
A4 CARE BB+
/CARE A4
Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 100 Revised from
CARE BB+ (SO)
Punjab Formulations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 242.6 Revised
From CARE BB+
Punjab Formulations Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE 50 Revised
A4 from CARE
BB+/CARE A4
Rithwik Projects P. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE - Suspended
A4
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.-Sccnl Assignee Payouts CARE A(SO) 249.1 Assigned
Direct Assignment April 2012 - I
Silverton Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 336.5 Revised
from CARE BB+
Solarfield Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - Rupee CARE BBB- 2010 Assigned
Term Loan
Vnr Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended
Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 1400 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 600 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
