Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 730 Revised from CARE A2+ C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Concast Global Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Assigned Essar Steel India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32580 Revised from CARE A2+ Essar Steel India Ltd Proposed CP/ST CARE A3 1250 Revised from Debt (CP/STD) CARE A2 (Standalone) Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 877.7 Revised from CARE A2 Phenil Sugars Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned S.V. Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 721 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Ship Breaking Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 - Suspended Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3005.9 Revised from CARE A- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2900 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A-/ CARE A2+ C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Concast Global Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Assigned Concast Global Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 580 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Essar Steel India Ltd LT Bond issue CARE A+ (SO) 15000 Withdrawn Essar Steel India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197620 Revised from CARE AShort Essar Steel India Ltd NCD* CARE BBB (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A (SO) * Backed by a letter of comfort from Essar Global Limited Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 85000 Revised from CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Jivandhara Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1724.8 Revised from CARE A- Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 - Suspended Phenil Sugars Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned S.V. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 146.3 Assigned Satish Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.5 Assigned Sel Textiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 14808.6 Assigned Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3581.1 Revised from CARE BBB Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 300 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BBB/ CARE A3 Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 119.7 Assigned Ltd Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.5 Assigned Vidyasagar & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 227.8 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 3250 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 1500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.