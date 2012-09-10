European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd Arvind Ltd CP /ST Debt CARE A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn (CP/STD) Issue # # The company has not placed the above CP/STD issue Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6413.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.514.07 crore) Arvind Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 683.9 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.60.91 crore) Magnetics Corporation Of India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd ST debt (inc.CP) CARE A1+ 900# Reaffirmed # by earmarking fund based bank limit National Engineering Industries Ltd ST debt (inc.CP) CARE A1+ 300* Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund based working capital limits Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Revised from CARE A4+ Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd. IPO Grade Grade 3 Assigned The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.5 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 1871.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.165.00 crore) / @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9315.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.855.79 crore) Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 6246.7 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from Rs.733.88 crore) Arvind Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 819.4 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Assigned Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4100 Revised from CARE BBB G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 870 Reaffirmed G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5130 Reaffirmed A1 Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2753.3 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.67.60 crore) Jyoti Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6005.4 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.419.96 crore) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 1205 Revised from CARE A+ Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 295 Revised from CARE A+ Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Magnetics Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25.6 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2698.6 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 372.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27900 Assigned Ltd Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 210 Revised from CARE B+ Shillong Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1870 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by G R Infraprojects Ltd. (GRIL;rated CARE A/ CARE A1) The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 523.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.54.42 crore) / @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 550 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.550 Cr) Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.115 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
