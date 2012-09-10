Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd Arvind Ltd CP /ST Debt CARE A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn (CP/STD) Issue # # The company has not placed the above CP/STD issue Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6413.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.514.07 crore) Arvind Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 683.9 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.60.91 crore) Magnetics Corporation Of India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd ST debt (inc.CP) CARE A1+ 900# Reaffirmed # by earmarking fund based bank limit National Engineering Industries Ltd ST debt (inc.CP) CARE A1+ 300* Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund based working capital limits Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Revised from CARE A4+ Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd. IPO Grade Grade 3 Assigned The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.5 Assigned Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 1871.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.165.00 crore) / @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9315.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.855.79 crore) Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 6246.7 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from Rs.733.88 crore) Arvind Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 819.4 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Assigned Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4100 Revised from CARE BBB G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 870 Reaffirmed G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5130 Reaffirmed A1 Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2753.3 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.67.60 crore) Jyoti Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6005.4 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.419.96 crore) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 1205 Revised from CARE A+ Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 295 Revised from CARE A+ Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Magnetics Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25.6 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2698.6 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 372.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27900 Assigned Ltd Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 210 Revised from CARE B+ Shillong Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1870 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by G R Infraprojects Ltd. (GRIL;rated CARE A/ CARE A1) The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 523.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.54.42 crore) / @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 550 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.550 Cr) Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.115 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 