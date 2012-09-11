Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 100 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) A2Z Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 500 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 117.1 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd (STD/CP)% CARE A1+ 1600 carved out of tied-up working capital facility Electromech Material Handling ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Assigned Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd Karthik Inductions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4500 Revised from CARE A1+ Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Debt CARE A1 4500 Revised from CARE A1+ Kesoram Industries Ltd STD programme CARE A1 500 Revised from (standalone) CARE A1+ Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Assigned Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A2+ 120.5 Shakti Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Tara Jewels Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2200 Assigned Grade 3 Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 270 Revised from CARE A(SO) A2Z Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1159 Revised from CARE A(SO) A2Z Waste Management (Aligarh) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 135 Revised from Ltd CARE A(SO) A2Z Waste Management (Meerut) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 240 Revised from Ltd CARE A(SO) A2Z Waste Management (Moradabad) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 240 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A(SO) A2Z Waste Management (Varanasi) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 240 Revised from Ltd CARE A(SO) Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 2800 Reaffirmed @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 506 Reaffirmed @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 121.6 Revised from CARE A (SO) Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE AA- 4768.6 Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac% CARE AA- 9000 /CARE A1+ Electromech Material Handling LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Assigned Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE A- 307.7 Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 70000 Reaffirmed Ltd Icici Prudential Liquid Plan Open-Ended Liquid CARE AAAmfs Assigned Income Scheme Jas Toll Road Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2648.9 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 25968 Revised from CARE A+ Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 10000 Revised from A1 CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Kiah Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 450 Upgraded from CARE BB+ Kiah Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Post-Shipment Credit Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.3 Assigned Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58 Reaffirmed Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Revised from CARE BB+ Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE A- 1159 Prayas Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac% CARE A- /CARE 280 A2+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Sefpl'S Direct Assignment Jan' 10-I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) withdrawn Shakti Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Subex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1410 Reaffirmed Subex Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac(FB/ CARE BB+/CARE 250 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based) A4+ Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 576.1 Assigned Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 310 Assigned Windsor Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Assigned Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.