Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jai Ambey Iron & Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Kavita Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd. Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Grading of CCt1- - Reaffirmed Ltd. construction contractor (enhanced from 3709.0cr) S.K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Supreme Tex Mart Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1200 Revised from CARE A4+ The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.9 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandigarh Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 832 Assigned Dans Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Ambey Iron & Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 248.7 Assigned Kavita Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Removed from Credit Watch Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 7500 Removed from Credit Watch Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 3000 Removed from Credit Watch Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 37798 Reaffirmed Ltd. enhanced from Rs.284.0cr Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+ (SO) 322.5 Assigned # Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+ (SO) 307 Revised from CARE A # Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1290 Revised from CARE A Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 780 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A/CARE A1 Mody Enterprise LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Based) Mody Enterprise Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4 Omkar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Entertainment LT Bk Fac* CARE BB (SO) 750 Revised from Services Ltd CARE BBB (SO) * Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance MediaWorks Limited S.K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned Sri Sakthi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE C 65.8 Assigned Supreme Tex Mart Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3076.9 Revised from CARE BB+ reduced from Rs.322.91cr Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 7000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 3000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 3000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 600 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 2000 Assigned The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 182.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)