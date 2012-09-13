Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambey Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Cheminova India Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 250 Revised from working capital CARE A1+ borrowings Hanumant Construction Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Khaitan Electicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1100 Revised from CARE A3 enhanced from Rs.90.0 crore R. S. Software (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Assigned Seven Star Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00cr) Shri Saptashringi Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 157.5 Assigned The Bombay Burmah Trading ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 431.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (Reduced from 49.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambey Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 256.9 Assigned Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 219.4 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 500 Assigned Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 400 Reaffirmed Cheminova India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 3895 Revised from /CARE A1 CARE AA-/CARE A1+ Hanumant Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Revised from CARE A-(Is) Jaipur- Mahua Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4087.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 411.47cr) Khaitan Electicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1884.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.135.10 cr) Nigam Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 66.1 Assigned Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.7 Assigned Ltd Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned Ltd /CARE A4+ R. S. Software (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 245 Revised from CARE A- Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 173.1 Assigned Seven Star Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 708.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 76.46cr) Shri Saptashringi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 256.5 Assigned Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)