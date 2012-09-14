Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Biofuel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Assigned
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd STD /CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Standalone)
Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned
Jmc Projects (India) Ltd STD /CP * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
* carved out of working capital limits
Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A3 670
Mrf Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Oopal Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned
Oopal Diamond Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Notice of
Withdrawal
Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned
India Pvt. Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended
Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned
Ltd /CARE A3
Biofuel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned
Classic Housing Projects Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4013.3 Reaffirmed
Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.6 Assigned
Kurukshetra Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7940.6 Reaffirmed
Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.7 Assigned
Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB 5620.1
Maxx Moblink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB (SO) 2000
Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 100 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. CARE BBB+
Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 450 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. A+(SO)/CARE CARE BBB+/
A1+(SO) CARE A3+
Mrf Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.720 crore)
Satpuda Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned
Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 706.5 Assigned
India Pvt. Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)