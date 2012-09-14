Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biofuel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd STD /CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Jmc Projects (India) Ltd STD /CP * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A3 670 Mrf Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Oopal Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Oopal Diamond Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Notice of Withdrawal Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned Ltd /CARE A3 Biofuel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Classic Housing Projects Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4013.3 Reaffirmed Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.6 Assigned Kurukshetra Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7940.6 Reaffirmed Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.7 Assigned Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB 5620.1 Maxx Moblink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB (SO) 2000 Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 100 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE BBB+ Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 450 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A+(SO)/CARE CARE BBB+/ A1+(SO) CARE A3+ Mrf Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.720 crore) Satpuda Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 706.5 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)