Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries Ltd. CP / ST NCDs* CARE A1 10000 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Bej Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Bharat Pet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Chandresh Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Sainath Texport Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Syschem India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 251.00) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Diagnostic Laboratory LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.8 Assigned Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 209 Assigned Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1 Assigned A4 Bej Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.7 Assigned Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 84 Assigned Bharat Pet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.3 Assigned Bharat Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Chandresh Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Chandresh Cables Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Crp Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190.5 Assigned Gopinath Educational And Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.9 Revised from Society CARE C M.P.K. Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Man Structurals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 335.5 Assigned Man Structurals Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Assigned /CARE A3 Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Assignee Payouts - - withdrawn Aug-09 Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Second Loss - - withdrawn Aug-09 Facility Panchdeep Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.1 Reaffirmed Sainath Texport Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 452 Revised from CARE BB Syschem India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.5 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2686.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 206.34) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)