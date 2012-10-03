Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries Ltd CP CARE A2+ 2500 Withdrawn Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.248.85 crore Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST debt (inc.CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned working Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP / STD CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed M.K. Group ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Rei Agro Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1 9000 Revised from of working capital CARE A1+ limit) Rei Agro Ltd ST Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from CARE A1+ Rei Agro Ltd STD (incl. CP)* CARE A2+ 5000 Revised from CARE A1 * without earmarking fund based working capital limit Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 229.5 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.4 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Sewa Mandal LT Bk Fac - 92 Suspended Asset Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.4 Assigned Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4881.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.459.1 crore) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.423.44 crore East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2787.5 Reaffirmed Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Assigned Jas Infrastructure And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+* 59200 Revised from CARE BBB- *The rating is put on credit watch in light of uncertainties over the coal block allocations in light of investigation launched by investigation agencies. Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 - Suspended L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed (Enhancement from 7,496.6cr) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed (Enhancement from 3,300cr) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed M.K. Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380 Assigned Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.5 Assigned Paschal Form Work (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.80cr) Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 315 Assigned A4 Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 44 Assigned Ltd. Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 90 Assigned Ltd. A4 Rameshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 92.1 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 11.23) Rei Agro Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE A 5825 Revised from CARE A+ Rei Agro Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 5175 Revised from CARE A+ Rei Agro Ltd LT Fac CARE A 3327 Revised from CARE A+ Rei Agro Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE A 42500 Revised from CARE A+ Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE C 77.3 Assigned Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 116.9 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - VIII CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd (Proposed Vatika Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3717.9 Assigned Walled City Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 147.4 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 13.75cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)