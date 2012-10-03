Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alok Industries Ltd CP CARE A2+ 2500 Withdrawn
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.248.85 crore
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST debt (inc.CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned
working
Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Assigned
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP / STD CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
M.K. Group ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned
Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
Rei Agro Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1 9000 Revised from
of working capital CARE A1+
limit)
Rei Agro Ltd ST Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from
CARE A1+
Rei Agro Ltd STD (incl. CP)* CARE A2+ 5000 Revised from
CARE A1
* without earmarking fund based working capital limit
Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 229.5 Reaffirmed
Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.4 Revised from
CARE A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Sewa Mandal LT Bk Fac - 92 Suspended
Asset Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.4 Assigned
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4881.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.459.1 crore)
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 4500 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from Rs.423.44 crore
East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2787.5 Reaffirmed
Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Assigned
Jas Infrastructure And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+* 59200 Revised from
CARE BBB-
*The rating is put on credit watch in light of uncertainties over the coal block allocations in
light of investigation launched by investigation agencies.
Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 - Suspended
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed
(Enhancement from 7,496.6cr)
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed
(Enhancement from 3,300cr)
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
M.K. Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380 Assigned
Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.5 Assigned
Paschal Form Work (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 12.80cr)
Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned
Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 315 Assigned
A4
Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 44 Assigned
Ltd.
Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 90 Assigned
Ltd. A4
Rameshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed
Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 92.1 Revised from
CARE C
(reduced from 11.23)
Rei Agro Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE A 5825 Revised from
CARE A+
Rei Agro Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 5175 Revised from
CARE A+
Rei Agro Ltd LT Fac CARE A 3327 Revised from
CARE A+
Rei Agro Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE A 42500 Revised from
CARE A+
Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE C 77.3 Assigned
Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 116.9 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - VIII CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd (Proposed
Vatika Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3717.9 Assigned
Walled City Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 147.4 Revised from
CARE C
(enhanced from 13.75cr)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)