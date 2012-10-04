Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2070 Assigned Additol Lubricants Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Bhaskar Tea And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2314.6 Revised from CARE A1 Deepak Spinners Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 780 Reaffirmed Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Kei Rajamahendri Resorts Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 15.5 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 38 Assigned Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Marck Biosciences Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE A4 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 505 Revised from CARE A1 Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.1 Assigned Vaibhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Waterflo Piping Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5610 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 370) Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1430 Assigned /CARE A3 Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 92240 Assigned Additol Lubricants Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from CARE BB Amit Mines Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ Avinash Chalana & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Avinash Chalana & Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 256.6 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Assigned Bhaskar Tea And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54 Assigned Bhate & Raje Construction Company LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA(SO) 184.6 Assigned Pvt. Ltd @ backed by fixed deposits of Rs.23.75 crore, hypothecated to bank Bhate & Raje Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Pvt. Ltd /CARE A3 Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 971.9 Revised from CARE A Continental Carbon India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A/CARE A1 Deepak Spinners Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1439.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 74.75) Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.89 crore) Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1260 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.127.12 crore) Dishman Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1200 Revised from CARE BB Esaf Microfinance & Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned Ltd. Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00) Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Gulmohar Traders LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Hari Darshan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Revised from CARE BB+ Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Kei Rajamahendri Resorts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 93.5 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 293.2 Reaffirmed L&T Seawoods Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Assigned -issue (NCD) L.B. Estate Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.4 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE A- 479.8 Assigned La Opala Rg Ltd Long / Short- term CARE A-/CARE 50 Assigned Bk Fac A2+ Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Laxmi Narayan Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.5 Assigned Leading Point Technology Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Marck Biosciences Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 728.6 Revised from CARE C (enhanced by Rs.4.50 crore) Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 180 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co Ltd Cumulative CARE A 1000 Assigned Redeemable PS Modi Organisors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13186.5 Reaffirmed Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5300 Reaffirmed Ram Krushna Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.7 Reaffirmed Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 182.8 Assigned Siddhartha Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.7 Assigned Star Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Surewin Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Surewin Marketing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 46 Assigned A4 Vaibhav Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1356.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.152.34 crore) Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 170 Revised from A4 CARE C/CARE A4 Waterflo Piping Systems LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.4 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.