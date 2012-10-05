Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Aran Kitchenworld (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Dhfl Holdings Pvt Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ (SO)* 4350 Assigned *In principle rating assigned based on indicative terms of the transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged and execution of various documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hilton Metal Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 302.5 Assigned Jsw Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50500 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd issue - 1 ST NCD/CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd issue - 2 ST NCD/CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed New Empire Tin Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned Premier Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A3 1050 Revised from Bk Fac - BG / LC CARE A3+ Raj West Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Reaffirmed Sangam (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.60 crore) Um Cables Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 730 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt* CARE AA+ (SO) 3000 Assigned * backed by compulsorily exercisable put option from Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Ahuja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Aquagel Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 90 Reaffirmed Aquagel Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A1 Aran Kitchenworld (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Chandigarh Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135 Assigned Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12145.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1,497.24) Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Hilton Metal Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.5 Assigned Jsw Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 32480.2 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD issue - 1 CARE AA- 18000* Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount Rs.1,200 as on August 31, 2012 Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD issue - 2 CARE AA- 24000 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 185160 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Lotus Infrarealty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Assigned Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 163.2 Reaffirmed Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4 New Empire Tin Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Premier Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1779 Revised from CARE BBB+ Premier Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 600 Revised from CARE BBB+ Raj West Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 54593.8 Reaffirmed Sangam (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5069.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.429.45 crore) Sangam (India) Ltd. LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB 3400 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3+ (Enhanced from Rs.250 crore) Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4250 Assigned Tapovan International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.8 Assigned Um Cables Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)