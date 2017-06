Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 4 Revised from Grading Grade 3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15 crore) Anabond Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 35 Reaffirmed Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Blue Bugget Jewels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Suspended Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Cengres Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 355.9 Revised from CARE A4 Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd TL CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd LOC CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Hyquip Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Revised from CARE A4 Icici Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd. IPO Grade CARE IPO 1500 Assigned Grade 3 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Kg Petrochem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120.2 Reaffirmed Maximaa Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Revised from CARE A1+ Mercator Ltd ST Nonconvertible CARE A1 250 Revised from Debentures CARE A1+ Mercator Ltd Proposed CARE A1 1000 withdrawn Redeemable PS Micro Inks Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (STD / CP)* * Carved out of the tied-up working capital limits Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4846 Revised from CARE A2 Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd. ST Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra Ltd. Non FB Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tourism Finance Corporation Of ST Bonds CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Economic Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 7750 Assigned Zone Ltd. In-principle Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7897.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 197.80 crore) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 150 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 15 Reaffirmed A1 Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt FB CARE C 26.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt TL CARE C 74 Reaffirmed Ltd Blue Bugget Jewels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 580 Suspended Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Cengres Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 655.6 Reaffirmed Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 599 Revised from CARE BB Gold Star Jewellers Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd TL CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd CC CARE BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd BG /LOC CARE BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt. Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(IS) Reaffirmed Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6881.8 Reaffirmed Hyquip Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 87.5 Revised from CARE BB- Icici Bank Ltd. Infrastructure CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 211930 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 37000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 27570 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2478 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Innovation Trust-I Sep 12 Series A1 PTCs CARE AA+ (SO) Assigned Innovation Trust-Iv Sep 12 Series A1 PTCs CARE AA+ (SO) Assigned Jag Heet Exports Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Jaikumar Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.8 Assigned Jyothy Laboratories Ltd TL CARE AA- 4300 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd CC CARE AA- 800 Reaffirmed Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/ A4 Suspended Kevin Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 withdrawn Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1167 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kg Petrochem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 373.2 Reaffirmed M/S. Bhargovi LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 193.6 Reaffirmed Maximaa Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.4 Assigned Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7314.7 Revised from CARE A+ Mercator Ltd LT Nonconvertible CARE A 5000 Revised from Debentures CARE A+ Mercator Ltd Proposed LT NCDs CARE A 500 Revised from CARE A+ Micro Inks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5459 Reaffirmed Micro Inks Ltd LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE AA+ 7614 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A1+ Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 178.4 Revised from CARE B+ Patel Knr Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) 3863.8 Reaffirmed Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2144 Revised from CARE A- Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Renaissance Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 1800 withdrawn Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.4 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Sunny Vista Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6167.9 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Banking LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 870 Reaffirmed Infrasolutions Ltd Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bonds CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd. LT Fac CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra Ltd. FB Fac CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra Ltd. TL CARE AAA Withdrawn Tech Mahindra Ltd. Non FB Fac CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company NCDs CARE AAA 17000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tourism Finance Corporation Of LT Unsecured CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd. Subordinated Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of Long -term CARE A+ 3378.4 Reaffirmed India Ltd. 