Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Oil Trade ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)* 70 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of CDPL ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Forgings (India) Iron And Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE C 160 Assigned Forgings (India) Iron And Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned J.K. Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.00) Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 6525.5 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE A- /CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.470.00 crore) Kec International Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 63500 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 8050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.746 crore) Kei Industries Ltd CP* CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Kundan Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd. CP ST Debt CARE A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,150 cr) L&T Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Nitco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6330.7 Suspended Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.69) CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short-term bank facility of Rs.2.50 crore of Oswin Wood Panels Private Limited due to exting P.P Jewellers (Delhi) (ii)ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by PP Jewellers Export (PPJE) (rated CARE A2) P.P Jewellers (Delhi) (i)ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)* 400 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Pratibha Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST Non- CARE A1(SO)* 2000 Assigned Convertible Debenture (NCD)^ *In principle rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged, execution of various documents including a pledge agreement, and a legal opinion, to the satisfaction of CARE, provided by RHC Holding Private Limited. ^Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 170 Reaffirmed Usha Martin Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed (including CP)* (enhanced from 400.0) * carved out of working capital bank limit Usha Martin Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1 1000 Revised from (including CP) CARE A1+ (reduced from 150.0) Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 24250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,375.0) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. FD CARE AA(FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Oil Trade LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Revised from CARE A-(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Asrec (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 85000 Reaffirmed Bludip Paints And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 30 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of CDPL ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 198.48 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And NCD issue CARE AA 3000 Assigned Petrochemicals Corp Ltd J.K. Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 27.64) Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 686.6 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.84.67 crore) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 250 Assigned Kec International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13179.6 Reaffirmed Keerthi Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 544.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 62.07) Kei Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5095.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.506.11 crore) Ksk Water Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5070 Assigned Kundan Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 508 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 34650 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 23600 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.275 cr) L&T Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9,150.04 cr) Mahakali Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Assigned Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 401.2 Assigned Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-Rupee CARE A 66760 Reaffirmed loans Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-BG CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd LT loan- External CARE A 5240 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing* * In the form of JPY 10.46 billion Nitco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 648.43 Suspended Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.00) Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2000 Assigned /CARE A4+ Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bond Issues CARE AAA 15620 Reaffirmed (Series XXVI & XXVII) (reduced from 1,704.00) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1543.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 624.17) Pratibha Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4427.1 Revised from CARE BB Reliance Industries Ltd. LT/ST NCD / CP CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 4.50) Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.7 Assigned Shri Ram Auto Loan Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - I CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - II CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - III CARE AA 750 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - IV CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - V CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - VI CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. NCD - VII CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed - I Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed - II Shriram Equipment Finance Company NCD CARE AA+ 3100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Company Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 72000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AAA 14516 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Swarna Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2999.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 315.83) Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2995.6 Reaffirmed Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 450 Assigned Varun Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9550 Assigned Wardha Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7283.1 Reaffirmed Wardha Power Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1930 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.